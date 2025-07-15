Three Killed, Over a Dozen Injured In Doda Road Accident

In a tragic incident, at least three people were killed and over a dozen were injured in a road accident on Bharath Road in Doda district on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner Doda, Harvinder Singh, IAS, told GNS that a tempo lost control and fell into a deep gorge in Ponda. In the incident, three people were killed and more than a dozen were injured.

He further said that he has directed the hospital authorities to ensure all necessary facilities for proper treatment of the injured persons.

As per the sources, casualties may rise more as more details are awaited.

Soon a team of police and locals launched rescue operation and shifted injured persons to nearby hospital.

Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the incident.(GNS)