Three IPS Officers from erstwhile J&K cadre empanelled as ADGPs at Centre

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the empanelment of 38 senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officers for appointment to posts at the level of Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) or equivalent at the Centre.

Notably, three officers from the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir cadre—Mukesh Singh (1996 batch), and Viplav Kumar Choudhary and Vijay Kumar (both 1997 batch)—have been included in the list, underscoring the Centre’s recognition of their extensive experience in counter-terror operations and internal security management.

The empanelment, formalised through an official order issued on June 14, 2025, enables these officers to be considered for high-level appointments in central police organizations such as the Ministry of Home Affairs, Intelligence Bureau, National Investigation Agency, and other departments critical to national security.

Mukesh Singh, a 1996-batch officer, has served in several key positions in Jammu and Kashmir, most notably as Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) for the Jammu Zone. He has led numerous successful counter-terrorism operations and played a central role in dismantling terror networks in the region. His tenure has been marked by operational efficiency, strategic acumen, and a deep understanding of border security dynamics along the Line of Control.

Viplav Kumar Choudhary, from the 1997 batch, has held a range of critical postings in both operational and administrative capacities. Known for his professionalism and measured approach in high-stakes situations, Choudhary has contributed significantly to counter-insurgency operations and public safety mechanisms during volatile phases in the Valley. His leadership during periods of heightened security challenges has been widely acknowledged.

Vijay Kumar, also of the 1997 batch, has been one of the most prominent police officers in Kashmir in recent years. As Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir Zone, he led from the front in executing targeted counter-terror operations, particularly against top commanders of terror groups. His strategic command, real-time operational oversight, and close coordination with intelligence units have been credited with bringing substantial improvements to the region’s security landscape.

The empanelment of these three senior IPS officers from Jammu and Kashmir is particularly significant given their frontline experience in dealing with terrorism, militancy, and complex law and order situations. Their elevation comes at a time when the Union Government is placing increased emphasis on field-tested leadership and operational expertise in its internal security framework.

With their inclusion in the ADGP-level empanelment list, these officers are now eligible for central deputation and assignment to some of the most sensitive and high-impact roles in India’s national security apparatus. Their background in navigating one of the country’s most challenging security environments positions them uniquely to contribute at the national level, particularly in areas related to counter-terrorism, intelligence coordination, and internal security policy.

The ACC also approved the empanelment of three IPS officers from the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre—Hargobinder Singh Dhaliwal, Sagar Preet Hooda, and Sharad Agarwal—who all belong to the 1997 batch. Their experience across diverse territories and difficult assignments is expected to strengthen the leadership pool at the Centre.

Apart from the officers from Jammu and Kashmir and AGMUT cadres, the list features senior officers from nearly every major IPS cadre in India, including Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, West Bengal, Telangana, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tripura, and others. These officers, most of them from the 1996 and 1997 batches, have now become eligible for high-level central postings that include leadership roles in various central paramilitary forces, intelligence agencies, and specialized policing departments.

Notable among the empanelled officers are Abhinav Kumar and Bhanu Bhaskar from Uttar Pradesh, Nayyar Hasnain Khan from Bihar, Sanjay Kumar from Odisha, Raghubir Lal from Uttar Pradesh, Rahul Srivastav from West Bengal, and K Jayaraman also from West Bengal. These officers, like others in the list, have demonstrated sustained professional performance, integrity, and administrative capability during their decades-long careers.