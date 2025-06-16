BreakingKashmir

Three injured in explosion during mosque demolition in Handwara

At least three people were injured after an explosion occurred during demolition of a mosque in the Kasheri area of Handwara in north Kashmir this morning.

Details available with the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), state that the incident took place while locals were razing the old structure to pave way for a new one.

The blast happened unexpectedly amid the demolition activity, injuring three individuals who were shifted to a nearby health facility, where their condition is stated to be stable.

The injured have been identified as Mudasir Ahmad Mir of Nutnoosa, Ghulam Ahmad Tantray of Kachri and Owais Ahmad of Hadipora.

Soon after the explosion, security forces rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area. A team of police officials is currently investigating the nature and origin of the blast.

Superintendent of Police Handwara told KNO that the cause of the explosion is being ascertained and further investigation is underway—(KNO)

