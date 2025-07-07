BreakingCity

Three injured as tree uproots amid Gusty Winds in Sonwar, Srinagar

Arif Khan
Arif Khan - Online Editor
1 Min Read

Three persons sustained injuries after a tree uprooted near BB Cantt, Sonwar area of Srinagar on Monday, following gusty winds and rainfall in the region.

As per the report, A Mahindra battery-operated auto (Reg. No. JK01AV 1587) was damaged in the incident. Meanwhile, the injured were shifted to SMHS Hospital, where their condition is stated to be stable.

Traffic Police City Srinagar along with SDRF teams reached the spot immediately and launched clearance operations to restore normal traffic movement.

Police have confirmed the matter and initiated an investigation.

“Large number of terrorists killed”: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hails Indian Forces on Operation Sindoor
“Pressure is like your shadow…”: Olympian Abhinav Bindra’s advice for Team India ahead of SFs clash against NZ
Islamia College organises service camp for 10th Muharam procession at Alamgari Bazar
Police conducts Comprehensive Mock Drill at Railway Station in Sopore
“Sometimes I doubt that Congress is allied with the BJP”: Ghulam Nabi Azad
Share This Article
Previous Article LG Sinha visits Nunwan base camp at Pahalgam
Next Article LG Sinha attends Harbah Utsav, pays obeisance at Mata Sidh Lakshmi Temple at Lok Bhawan, Anantnag
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

BRO CE calls on Dy CM; discusses road infra in Jammu province 
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
Israel-Hamas truce talks continue in Qatar ahead of Netanyahu-Trump meet
Breaking
Govt to establish MRI, Cath Lab worth Rs 37.50 cr in GMC Baramulla this year: Sakeena Itoo
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
LG Sinha attends Harbah Utsav, pays obeisance at Mata Sidh Lakshmi Temple at Lok Bhawan, Anantnag
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News