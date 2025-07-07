Three injured as tree uproots amid Gusty Winds in Sonwar, Srinagar

Three persons sustained injuries after a tree uprooted near BB Cantt, Sonwar area of Srinagar on Monday, following gusty winds and rainfall in the region.

As per the report, A Mahindra battery-operated auto (Reg. No. JK01AV 1587) was damaged in the incident. Meanwhile, the injured were shifted to SMHS Hospital, where their condition is stated to be stable.

Traffic Police City Srinagar along with SDRF teams reached the spot immediately and launched clearance operations to restore normal traffic movement.

Police have confirmed the matter and initiated an investigation.