Three habitual fraudsters involved in multi-layered cheating & criminal intimidation racket arrested in Anantnag

In a significant action against organised financial crime, District Police Anantnag on Friday arrested three habitual fraudsters involved in a multi-layered racket of cheating and criminal intimidation.

The arrested individuals have been identified as:

1. Tasaduq Hussain Dar @ Haji Tasaduq, S/o Abdul Gani Dar, R/o Sadoora Anantnag

2. Mohd Iqbal Wani @ Iqbal Bumdori, S/o Mohd Sikander Wani, R/o Bumdoora Kokernag

3. ⁠Mujeeb Ahmad Koka s/o Gh Mohiuddin Koka r/o Shankerpora, Dooru

The trio had been operating under the garb of various fake business ventures including real estate, fruit trade, and wild garlic trade (Jangli Lahsun), and have allegedly defrauded numerous individuals across the district and the Union Territory. They would lure victims with false promises of high returns and subsequently resort to criminal intimidation when demands for repayment were made.

In this regard, FIR No. 126/2025 under Sections 318(4), 351(2), and 111 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) stands registered at Police Station Anantnag, following a complaint by a victim from Kishtwar who was allegedly cheated of ₹55 lakhs in a fake wild garlic business deal.

The case is being investigated as part of an organised financial crime, and efforts are underway to identify other victims and possible associates of the accused.

District Police Anantnag appeals to the general public that if anyone has been defrauded by the above-mentioned individuals under similar modus operandi, they may approach Police Station Anantnag .

This arrest is part of the continuous efforts of Anantnag Police to crack down on organised criminal syndicates operating in the region and ensure that fraudsters are brought to justice.