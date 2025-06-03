Three Government Employees Dismissed from Service for Terror Links

Srinagar, June 3: The Jammu and Kashmir administration has dismissed three government employees for their alleged involvement in terror-related activities. The terminations, carried out under Article 311(2)(c) of the Constitution of India, were prompted by findings that linked the employees to terrorist organizations and activities that posed a direct threat to national security.

The first of the three dismissed individuals is Waseem Ahmad Khan, a resident of Diyarwani, Batamaloo, Srinagar. Employed as a Junior Assistant in the Health and Medical Education Department, Khan is alleged to have maintained deep-rooted ties with the proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen (HM). Investigations revealed that Khan passed sensitive and classified information to HM handlers based in Pakistan, and also provided logistical support, including shelter and transportation, to active terrorists.

Khan’s alleged involvement extends to several violent incidents, including attacks on security forces in the Batamaloo and Shaheed Gunj areas, as well as a high-profile rifle-snatching case at Dalgate. He is also linked to the 2018 assassination of senior journalist Shujaat Bukhari, an event that shocked the nation. His name figures in multiple FIRs, including FIR No. 173/2018 at Police Station Batamaloo, FIR No. 39/2018 at Police Station R.M. Bagh, FIR No. 51/2018 at Police Station Kothibagh, and FIR No. 93/2018 at Police Station Shaheed Gunj. Khan has been lodged in Kot Bhalwal Jail in Jammu since 2018, and the evidence gathered during ongoing investigations formed the basis for his dismissal.

The second employee, Ajaz Ahmed, a resident of Sailan, Bufflaiz in the Poonch district, was serving as a teacher in the School Education Department. According to police investigations, Ahmed was in direct contact with Abid Ramzan Sheikh, a known Kashmiri terrorist currently based in Pakistan. Acting on Sheikh’s directions, Ahmed allegedly collected arms and ammunition from Dhangri in Rajouri district with the aim of transporting them into the Kashmir Valley for use in terror attacks.

Ahmed was apprehended by Poonch Police, who recovered a pistol, two magazines, 22 live rounds, a mobile phone, and four Hizbul Mujahideen posters from his possession. The recovery was made under FIR No. 352/2023 registered at Police Station Surankote. Authorities cited the serious threat his actions posed to public safety and state integrity as grounds for his dismissal.

The third individual dismissed is Malik Ishfaq Naseer, a resident of Malikpora Khahgund in Anantnag district. Naseer was serving as a Selection Grade Constable in the Jammu and Kashmir Police. Details of his case have not been disclosed publicly, but officials confirmed that his actions warranted dismissal in the interest of national security.

A government spokesperson reiterated that the administration remains committed to cleansing the system of any elements that jeopardize peace and security in the region. Invoking Article 311(2)(c), which allows the government to summarily dismiss employees without an inquiry in cases related to national security, authorities stressed that public servants involved in unlawful or anti-national activities will face strict action.

This latest move sends a clear message about the administration’s determination to uphold the rule of law and protect the integrity of government institutions in Jammu and Kashmir.