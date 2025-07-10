Breaking

Three gamblers arrested in Pampore, stake money seized: Police

RK Online Desk
Acting tough against the social crimes, police in Awantipora have arrested three gamblers in Pampore and seized stake money from their possession.

A Spokesperson said that acting on a specific information regarding gambling activities at Doninad, a police party of Police Station Pampore headed by SHO PS Pampore DySP (P) Shri Shravan Singh raided the specific spot and apprehended the three gamblers. They have been identified as Mohammad Ashraf Bahroo Mohammad Maqbool resident of Doninad, Aqib Ahmed Dar son of Ab Rahman Dar resident of Doninad and Abdul Majeed Wani son of Ab Aziz Wani resident of Doninad Pampore.

Officers have seized stake money of ₹27,700/- and playing cards from their possession. They have been arrested and shifted to police station where they remain in custody.

Accordingly, a case FIR No. 74/2025 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Pampore and further investigation has been initiated.

J&K Police remains committed to upholding law and order and will continue its crackdown on illegal activities in the area. Person found indulging in criminal activities shall be dealt as per the law.

