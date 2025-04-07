Breaking

Three drug peddlers arrested with contraband in Sopore

2 Min Read

In continuation of its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Police in Sopore have arrested three drug peddlers and recovered psychotropic substances from their possession.

A spokesperson said that Police party of Police Station Tarzoo under the supervision of SDPO Sopore at a checkpoint established at Krankshivan Colony, intercepted a vehicle (Omni) bearing registration number JK05F-5796 with three persons on board. They have been identified as Mushtaq Ahmad Lone son of Ghulam Hassan Lone resident of Wagub Sopore, Waseem Ahmad Rather son of Bashir Ahmad Rather resident of Krankshivan Sopore and Yawar Ahmad Lone son of Abdul Majeed Lone resident of Wagub Sopore. During search, officers recovered 288 capsules of SpasmoProxyvon Plus from their possession.

Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 47/2025 under relevant sections of Law has been registered at Police Station Tarzoo & investigation has been initiated.

J&K police urges the common masses to give information regarding narcotics or any other crimes to the nearest police establishment or dial 112. General Public is requested to cooperate with police in curbing the menace of drugs from the society. We reassure the community members that police will act tough against the criminals as per the law.

