Three drug peddlers arrested in South Kashmir

Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Police have arrested three drug peddlers in Pulwama & Awantipora and recovered contraband substances from their possession.

A Spokesperson said that Police party headed by SHO Police Station Pampore at a checkpoint established at Samboora near Bujibagh Crossing, intercepted two suspicious persons. They have been identified as Shakir Arsheed son of Arsheed Ahmad Bhat resident of Samboora and Muzamil Gul son of Gh Mohd Sheikh resident of Samboora. During search, substantial quantity of contraband substances was recovered from their possession. A case vide FIR No. 75/2025 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Pampore and investigation has been initiated

Meanwhile, acting swiftly on suspicious movement during a checkpoint at New Circular Road near Barpora Crossing, a police team from Police Station Pulwama intercepted and detained an individual identified as Rashid Hussain son of Mohd Yousuf Thoker. During his personal search, the officers recovered 9.90 grams of heroin-like substance. Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 166/2025 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Pulwama and investigation has been initiated.

J&K Police urges the general public to remain vigilant and report any instances of drug peddling or other criminal activities to the nearest police station or by dialling 112.