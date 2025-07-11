BreakingKashmir

Three drug peddlers arrested in South Kashmir

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
2 Min Read

Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Police have arrested three drug peddlers in Pulwama & Awantipora and recovered contraband substances from their possession.

A Spokesperson said that Police party headed by SHO Police Station Pampore at a checkpoint established at Samboora near Bujibagh Crossing, intercepted two suspicious persons. They have been identified as Shakir Arsheed son of Arsheed Ahmad Bhat resident of Samboora and Muzamil Gul son of Gh Mohd Sheikh resident of Samboora. During search, substantial quantity of contraband substances was recovered from their possession. A case vide FIR No. 75/2025 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Pampore and investigation has been initiated

Meanwhile, acting swiftly on suspicious movement during a checkpoint at New Circular Road near Barpora Crossing, a police team from Police Station Pulwama intercepted and detained an individual identified as Rashid Hussain son of Mohd Yousuf Thoker. During his personal search, the officers recovered 9.90 grams of heroin-like substance. Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 166/2025 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Pulwama and investigation has been initiated.

J&K Police urges the general public to remain vigilant and report any instances of drug peddling or other criminal activities to the nearest police station or by dialling 112.

“Light Rain, Snow Expected in Higher Reaches of J&K Today” : MeT
IAF Jaguar aircraft crashes near Jamnagar, one pilot dead, inquiry ordered
Presiding officers’ meet: PM Modi stresses on women’s empowerment, youth participation in legislative bodies ANI | Updated: Jan 27, 2024 17:54 ISTNew Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday emphasized women’s empowerment and youth participation, saying that deliberations should be held on increasing the representation of women and youth in legislative bodies. PM Modi was virtually addressing the All India Presiding Officers’ Conference. “Only last year, the Parliament approved the ‘Narishakti Vandan Adhiniyam’. Such suggestions should also be discussed at this conference, which will increase the efforts and representation of women’s empowerment,” PM Modi said. “In a young country like Bharat, discussion should be held on increasing the youth participation in the legislative bodies,” he added. The Prime Minister further said that the states and the state assemblies play a huge role in shaping the goals of the country.
1400 houses completed under PMAY in Kangan
Mandeep Kaur reviews functioning of Urban Local Bodies of Kashmir
Share This Article
Previous Article Two people killed, 4 others injured as vehicle plunges into gorge in Ramban
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Two people killed, 4 others injured as vehicle plunges into gorge in Ramban
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
PDF delegation led by Hakeem Yaseen meets LG Sinha, seeks boost to tourism & Youth empowerment
Breaking Kashmir
LG Manoj Sinha releases Patriotic Song “Jai Kashmir” celebrating unity Post-370
Breaking Kashmir
DGP J&K conducts security review meeting in South Kashmir, Commends SFs for Amarnath Yatra security
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News