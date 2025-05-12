Three drug peddlers arrested in Budgam, Sopore

Continuing its unwavering drive against the drug menace, Police achieved success by arresting 3 drug peddlers in Budgam and Sopore and recovered significant quantity of contraband substances from their possession.

A Police spokesperson said that police team from Police Post Soibugh at a checkpoint established near Soibugh Diyar Bridge, intercepted two suspicious individuals who tried to flee but were apprehended tactfully. Upon search, heroin-like substance was recovered from their possession. They have been identified as Mohd Imran Khan son of Abdul Rahman Khan and Waris Rashid Dar son of Abdul Rashid Dar, both residents of Narkara, Budgam. Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 108/2025 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Budgam, and further investigation is underway.

Similarly in Sopore, Police Station Dangiwacha apprehended notorious drug peddler namely Mohammad Iqbal Dar son of Mushtaq Ahmad Dar resident of Drusoo Khalisa Rafiabad, in connection with FIR No. 22/2025 under sections 8/22 and 29 of the NDPS Act.

Earlier investigations had led to the seizure of 496 capsules of SpasmoProxyvon Plus. Further investigation and sustained efforts resulted in the recovery of some additional capsules.

Police remain committed in eradicating the drug menace from society and safeguarding the lives of the youth. The public is urged to continue supporting the police by reporting drug-related activities in their localities.