Breaking

Three drug peddlers arrested in Budgam, Sopore

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
2 Min Read

Continuing its unwavering drive against the drug menace, Police achieved success by arresting 3 drug peddlers in Budgam and Sopore and recovered significant quantity of contraband substances from their possession.

A  Police spokesperson said that police team from Police Post Soibugh at a checkpoint established near Soibugh Diyar Bridge, intercepted two suspicious individuals who tried to flee but were apprehended tactfully. Upon search, heroin-like substance was recovered from their possession. They have been identified as Mohd Imran Khan son of Abdul Rahman Khan and Waris Rashid Dar son of Abdul Rashid Dar, both residents of Narkara, Budgam. Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 108/2025 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Budgam, and further investigation is underway.

Similarly in Sopore, Police Station Dangiwacha apprehended notorious drug peddler namely Mohammad Iqbal Dar son of Mushtaq Ahmad Dar resident of Drusoo Khalisa Rafiabad, in connection with FIR No. 22/2025 under sections 8/22 and 29 of the NDPS Act.

Earlier investigations had led to the seizure of 496 capsules of SpasmoProxyvon Plus. Further investigation and sustained efforts resulted in the recovery of some additional capsules.

Police remain committed in eradicating the drug menace from society and safeguarding the lives of the youth. The public is urged to continue supporting the police by reporting drug-related activities in their localities.

School bus crushes 7-year-old boy to death in Kulgam
“ODIs bring the best out of me, it tests a player completely”: Virat Kohli
“5- member students delegation to meet CM Omar Abdullah to put forth their demands”, says Aga Ruhullah
Egypt, Iraq stress need to end humanitarian plight in Gaza
Earthquake: Sixth ‘Operation Dost’ flight reaches Turkey with relief assistance
Share This Article
Previous Article “Stopped a nuclear conflict”, says Trump as he claims to have brokered India-Pak peace
Next Article “Every terror organisation knows ‘hamari behano, betiyon ke maathe se Sindoor hatane ka anjaam'”: PM Modi
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Classwork to Resume at Kashmir University from May 14
Breaking
We have just paused our retaliatory action, will see what attitude Pakistan adopts: PM Modi
Breaking National
No more nuclear blackmail, will strike roots of terrorism: PM Modi
Developing Story National
NIT Srinagar to hold online classes from May 13 to June 6
Breaking