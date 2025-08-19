BreakingKashmir

Three drug peddlers arrested in Budgam, Kupwara

RK Online Desk
1 Min Read
Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from society, Police have arrested three drug peddlers and recovered contraband substances from their possession.

A spokesperson said that a police party from Police Post Soibugh at a checkpoint established at Galwanpora Crossing intercepted a suspicious individual identified as Muzamil Ahmad Khan son of Mohammad Ayoub Khan resident of Bathaar. During search, contraband was recovered from his possession.

In Kupwara, during patrolling at Batergam near the Radio Station, a Police team from Police Station Kupwara intercepted a suspicious vehicle (Hyundai i10 Sports) bearing registration number JK15A-6188 with two persons on board. They have been identified as Afaq Mohiuddin Bhat son of Gh Mohiuddin Bhat resident of Aloosa Bandipore and Muneeba Begum wife of Mehrajudin Bhat resident of Aloosa Bandipore. During search, officers recovered heroin-like substance from them.

Accordingly, cases under relevant provisions of law have been registered at respective police stations and investigations have been initiated.

J&K Police remains committed to its drive against the menace of drugs and appeals to the general public for cooperation.

