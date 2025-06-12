Three drug peddlers arrested in Budgam & Anantnag

In continuation of its sustained efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from society, Police have arrested 03 drug peddlers in Budgam & Anantnag and recovered contraband substances from their possession.

A Spokesperson said that police team from Police Station Chadoora, at a checkpoint established at Wadipora crossing, apprehended a suspicious person. He was identified as Ghulam Rasool Sheikh, son of Ghulam Mohammad Sheikh, resident of Wadipora, Chadoora. During search, approximately 16.05 kg of wet green poppy straw-like substance was recovered. He has been arrested and a case FIR No. 104/2025 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Chadoora, and investigation has been taken up.

Moreover, a police team from Police Station Beerwah, at a checkpoint established at Churmujroo village intercepted a suspicious person carrying a nylon bag. He has been identified as Sarwar Ahmad Tantray, son of Abdul Majeed Tantray, resident of Churmujroo. During search, approximately 5.66 kg of grinded poppy straw like-substance and a mobile phone was recovered. He has been arrested and a case FIR No. 81/2025 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Beerwah, and investigation has been initiated.

In Anantnag, a police party from Police Station Achabal at a checkpoint established at Sharief Din Mohalla near Police Station Achabal intercepted a truck bearing registration number JK03F-5011 driven by Bilal Ahmad Mir son of Ab Rashid Mir resident of Rain Arther larnoo. During search of the vehicle, police party recovered about 8 grams of brown sugar like- substance. He has been arrested and a vehicle used in the commission of crime was also seized. Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law stands registered in Police Station Achabal.

Police remains steadfast in their commitment to protect the community from the scourge of drugs and urge the public to extend their cooperation by reporting any suspicious activities related to drug trafficking or abuse.