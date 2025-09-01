BreakingKashmir

Three drug peddlers arrested in Baramulla

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read
Follow us on

Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from society, Police in Baramulla have arrested three drug peddlers and recovered contraband substance from their possession.

A  Spokesperson said that Police party of Police station Tangmarg headed by SHO Tangmarg, during a checkpoint established at Drung crossing, intercepted three individuals who were identified as Altaf Ahmad Hajam son of Mohd Abdullah Hajam,Suhail Ahmad Lone son of Mohd Maqbool Lone and Mudasir Ahmad Lone son of Gh Nabi Lone all are residents of Waniloo Hajibal.During their search, 20 grams of contraband brown sugar-like substance (suspected narcotic) was recovered from their possession. They have been arrested and shifted to Police station Tangmarg where they remain in custody.

Accordingly, a case FIR nr. 67/2025 under sections 8/21-29 NDPS Act has been registered at Police station Tangmarg and investigation has been initiated.

We urge the general public that if you witness drug peddling or any other crime in your locality, kindly contact the nearest police establishment or dial 112. People are requested to cooperate with police in curbing the menace of drugs from society. We reassure community members that police will act tough against criminals as per law.“`

Roof collapse at Handwara Hospital sparks urgent calls for infrastructure upgrades
Foreign investors pull out Rs 15,000 cr from stocks in first 2 weeks of 2023
DG RPF leads tribute to police martyrs at Hot Springs in Ladakh
HM Amit Shah visits Poonch, assures special relief package
Pahalgam Terror Attack: Mirwaiz condemns brutal Killings, Pays tribute to victims and rescuers
Share This Article
Previous Article Pipping Ceremony of newly Promoted SP Owais Rashid-JKPS held at DPO Ganderbal 
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Pipping Ceremony of newly Promoted SP Owais Rashid-JKPS held at DPO Ganderbal 
Jammu and Kashmir News
Over 800 dead, nearly 2800 injured as powerful earthquake strikes eastern Afghanistan
Developing Story World
“Ready to provide all possible humanitarian aid”: PM Modi Condoles Loss of Lives in Afghanistan Earthquake 
Breaking
Amit Shah inspects 4th Tawi Bridge damage caused by heavy rains, floods
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News