Three dead, five missing as cloudburst hits Ramban village

Rescue operation underway

At least three people lost their lives, and five others are missing after a cloudburst struck the Rajgarh tehsil of Ramban district, officials said.

An official told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), that that rescue teams have been rushed to the affected area, and operations are underway to trace the missing persons.

“Three bodies have been recovered so far, and five individuals remain unaccounted for. The sudden cloudburst triggered flash floods, causing damage to property and disrupting normal life in the area,” he said.

He added that efforts are being made to provide immediate relief to the families of the victims, while search and rescue operations continue—(KNO)

