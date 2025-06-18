Thousands Unite for Health, Harmony Ahead of International Yoga Day

Srinagar June 17: In a remarkable display of unity and wellness, the Department of Youth Services and Sports (YSS) J&K has mobilised thousands of school children, youth and general public across the Union Territory to participate in mass yoga sessions ahead of International Yoga Day (IYD) on June 21.

From the serene valleys of Kishtwar to the historic landscapes of Anantnag and from the vibrant parks of Reasi to the scenic Eco Park Khadniyar in Baramulla, yoga has become a movement transforming public spaces into hubs of health, harmony and anti-drug awareness.

Director General YSS Anuradha Gupta who is monitoring these activities has said that Yoga is not just an exercise; it is a way of life that fosters discipline, mental clarity, and physical resilience.

Kishtwar Leads with Community Yoga Drive. Under the guidance of DYSSO Kishtwar, trained instructors conducted sessions at multiple schools, including HSS Nagseni, HSS Chatroo, and HS Sigdi, drawing over 500 participants. Locals turned up in large numbers, embracing yoga for stress relief, flexibility, and communal unity.

Anantnag practiced Yoga under One Earth, One Health Campaign. In sports Zone Mattan, a historic session at Martand Temple saw participation from dozens of young yoga enthusiasts. Meanwhile in sports Zone Srigufwara, 167 young school children participated in a yoga session. Simultaneously in sports Zone Bijbehara, 72 participants took part in Yoga display at BMHSS Bijbehara. In district Reasi over 400 students and citizens joined sessions in Zanana Park (Reasi), MS Darmari Ground (Arnas), and MS Laiter (Pouni). In north Kashmir’s Baramulla more than 700 students participated in the Yoga demonstration organised at Eco Park Khadniyar. It was collaborated with Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan. ADDC Baramulla, Ghulam Rasool Mir, hailed the event as a step towards a drug-free, healthier society. In Bandipora 1,380 participants practised different asnas of the Yoga.