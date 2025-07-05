Thousands participate in 8th Muharram procession in Srinagar

City

SRINAGAR, JULY 04: Thousands of Shia mourners participated in the 8th Muharram procession in Srinagar on Friday morning, marking the third consecutive year that the traditional religious practice has been revived along its historic route after a 35-year ban.

The pre-dawn procession, which began at 5:00 am from Guru Bazar, passed through BudshahKadal and Maulana Azad Road before culminating at Dalgate. This iconic route, blocked off since the early 1990s due to security concerns, was officially reopened in 2023 under the administration of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, a decision welcomed across civil society and religious circles.

“Today is a reminder of resilience,” said Syed Ali Mehdi, a mourner from Zadibal. “We are grateful that our children can now witness and be part of a tradition we once had to observe in secret.”

As mourners recited elegies for Imam Hussain (AS), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), the streets echoed with chants of “YaHussain” under the rising sun. Participants noted the peaceful and seamless conduct of the march, crediting both organisers and the administration.

Top civil and police officials, including Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Inspector General of Police V.K. Birdi, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr.AkshayLabroo, and SSP Srinagar SandeepChoudhary — joined the procession at LalChowk, where they served water to mourners and interacted with participants.

“Whatever arrangements were required, medical teams, water points, traffic diversions, or security cover, were put in place to ensure a smooth procession,” said Bidhuri.

To minimise disruption, authorities had issued traffic advisories and rerouted vehicles away from the procession path. Meanwhile, Srinagar’s main thoroughfares were dotted with goodwill stalls and sabeels (refreshment kiosks), where volunteers handed out water, juices, and snacks.

“We’ve been organising this sabeel every year since the ban was lifted,” said Rehan Ali, a college student from RajouriKadal. “It’s our way of serving the cause of Imam Hussain and supporting those who walk in his memory.”

Participants came from across the Valley. NuzhatJafri, who travelled from Budgam, said, “I have waited half my life to walk this route. For three decades, we were denied this right. This peaceful procession shows that our mourning is not a threat, it’s a message of peace.”

The decision to reinstate the 8th Muharram procession in 2023 was seen as a significant policy shift. Since then, the event has grown in scale and coordination, with religious leaders and civil administration working closely to ensure its smooth conduct.

“The security setup is designed to protect the sanctity of every religious event,” said IGP Kashmir V.K. Birdi. “We are already in discussions with organisers to ensure the peaceful observance of the 10th Muharram as well.”

For many, Friday’s procession evoked memories of a more harmonious time in the Valley.

“This is not just a procession — it’s our culture, our identity, our legacy,” said SadiqHussain, an elderly participant who recalled walking the same path in the 1980s. “To be back here is a moment of deep emotion.”

