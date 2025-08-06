BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

Those Who Brought Them to Power Are Responsible, Says Farooq Abdullah

National Conference President and former chief minister Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday criticized certain opposition leaders for aligning with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), calling it a betrayal of public trust.

According to KNS, Abdullah expressed disappointment over recent political developments and questioned the motives of those who have joined hands with the ruling party.

“I have written to all opposition leaders, hoping they will stand with us and move forward together,” Abdullah said. “But those who have joined the BJP what will they say to us now? I feel sorry for them.They are fooling the people.”

Referring to past decisions, Abdullah said that if leaders like Mukhtar had taken a different stand earlier, the outcome could have been different. “They should have come to the Congress or the National Conference and said clearly that they do not want any ministry just stop them from coming to power. But they didn’t. They brought them instead.”

He added, “Those who brought them are the ones responsible. They helped them become rulers and God has already made them rulers. God willing, He may make them rulers again.”(KNS)

