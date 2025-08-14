Those involved in selling rotten meat will face strict action: CS

Srinagar, August 14: Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo on Thursday said that those found involved in selling rotten meat in Jammu and Kashmir will not be spared and strict action will be taken against them.

Speaking to reporters in Srinagar, Dulloo as per the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) said that all arrangements for Independence Day celebrations have been made by the administration with rehearsals already conducted.

“The main functions will be held in every district tomorrow,” he added.

On the issue of rotten meat, the Chief Secretary said that action has already been initiated. “The Chief Minister recently chaired a meeting and directed enforcement agencies to take the strict possible action. Other concerned agencies have also been asked to act against those involved,” Dulloo said.—(KNO)