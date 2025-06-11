“This was a Dream i saw in my life”: Farooq Abdullah after Vande Bharat ride

Srinagar, June 11: National Conference President and former J&K Chief Minister Dr. Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday said that his dream had finally come true after taking a ride in the Vande Bharat train.

He expressed hope that the new train service will boost tourism, trade, and ease of travel for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking to reporters at Nowgam railway station after boarding the Vande Bharat train, Farooq Abdullah called the moment a dream come true. “This was a dream that I saw in my life,” he said, describing the experience as a proud and hopeful one for the people of the J&K.

He praised the start of the Vande Bharat service, saying it would bring many benefits. “It was a very good trip,” he said. “Tourists are also coming. This is just the beginning. It will increase tourism, our business will grow, and our fruit will reach markets abroad.”

He added that the train will make it easier for people from Kashmir to travel to different parts of India. “Our people can now go easily to any part of India,” he said.

When asked about special prayers he made for Kashmir, Dr. Abdullah said, “Brotherhood, love and peace. Peace is the most important thing. And we should remember the one who gave us everything and thank him.”

Abdullah expressed gratitude for the new opportunities the service brings and called for unity and peace in the J&K.