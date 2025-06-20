“This is unconstitutional and illegal”: BJP’s Tarun Chugh after Karnataka Cabinet increases reservation for minorities in housing schemes

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary Tarun Chugh on Friday lashed out at the Karnataka government over its decision to provide a 15 per cent reservation to Muslims in housing schemes, terming it “unconstitutional and illegal” and accusing the ruling Congress party of indulging in appeasement politics.

Speaking to media reporters, Chugh said,”This is unconstitutional and illegal because in India’s Constitution, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar clearly wrote that no one can get reservation based on religion.”

He alleged that the decision was aimed solely at consolidating Congress’ vote bank and came at the cost of marginalised communities.

“The decision of the Karnataka government clearly snatches the rights of SCs, STs, OBCs, and Hindus. Congress is only looking at its vote bank — that’s why they are taking such unconstitutional decisions… We won’t let this happen.”

Chugh’s remarks come amid growing criticism from BJP leaders over the Karnataka Cabinet’s approval on Thursday to raise the reservation quota for minority communities from 10 per cent to 15 per cent under various housing schemes.

The decision has triggered a political uproar, with the BJP arguing that religion-based reservation violates constitutional principles.

Karnataka BJP President Vijayendra Yediyurappa also denounced the decision, calling it a “dangerous attempt to institutionalise communal vote-bank politics.”

In a post on X, Yediyurappa accused the Congress government of turning welfare into vote-bank politics and claimed that the new reservation policy deprives SCs, STs, and OBCs of their rightful opportunities.

“Reservation on the basis of religion is unconstitutional! @INCKarnataka in Karnataka has converted welfare into a marketplace for vote-bank politics. • First, 4% quota in government contracts.

Now, 15% quota in housing schemes. Where does this appeasement end? This is a dangerous attempt to institutionalise communal vote-bank politics. It not only robs SCs, STs, and OBCs of their rightful opportunities, but also sends a disturbing message that merit, backwardness, and constitutional principles are secondary to religious appeasement,” he wrote.

Yediyurappa added,”I urge Congress to pick up the Constitution they love to wave at public meetings. Had they read it even once, they would know that reservations are based on social and educational backwardness, and not handed out based on “who votes for me.” Under the guise of welfare, this government is brazenly pushing religion-based reservation, striking at the very foundation of Dr. BR Ambedkar’s Constitution and dragging his vision through the dirt of appeasement politics.”

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi called the move unconstitutional by referring to the Supreme Court’s ‘rejection’ of religion-based reservation.

In addition, responding to Congress MP Shashi Tharoor’s recent remarks, Chugh said the grand old party had become “directionless” and was now functioning under the influence of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML). (ANI)