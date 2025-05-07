“This is the real tribute to my husband”: Pahalgam terror victim Shubham Dwivedi’s wife after India’s strike deep inside Pakistan

After India launched Operation Sindoor targeting terror sites deep inside Pakistan, the wife of Shubham Dwivedi, a 31-year-old businessman killed in the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the retaliation.

“I want to thank PM Modi for taking revenge for my husband’s death,” she told ANI.

“My entire family had trust in him, and the way he replied (to Pakistan), he has kept our trust alive. This is the real tribute to my husband. Wherever my husband is, he will be at peace today,” she added.

Sanjay Dwivedi, father of Shubham Dwivedi, another victim of the Pahalgam attack, said that the move made by the Indian Army instilled a sense of faith in the country’s government.

“I am continuously watching the news. I salute the Indian army and thank PM Modi, who listened to the pain of the country’s people. The way the Indian military has destroyed the terrorism that is flourishing in Pakistan, I thank our military for that… My entire family has been feeling light since we heard this news…” the father said.

Manoj Dwivedi, a relative of Shubham Dwivedi, said that justice had been finally served to the victims.

“On 22nd April, when our child lost his life, we said that a revolution is going to come in our country, and we were sure that PM Modi would take the strictest steps to finish terrorism. I want to thank PM Modi for the real tribute that the Army has given today to our son…” the relative said.

India on Wednesday carried out its deepest strike inside Pakistan’s undisputed borders since the Indo-Pakistan 1971 war.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Speaker Satish Mahana paid tributes to Shubham Dwivedi, at his residence in Kanpur.

“We lost a child, his whole family is sad. 26 innocent civilians were killed…security forces destroyed the terror sites. PM Modi, Home Minister and Defence Minister monitored the entire situation throughout the night…we can’t thank enough our security forces,”

Mahana told reporters after visiting the residence.

Pragati Jagdale, wife of another victim of the Pahalgam attack Santosh Jagdale, also thanked PM Modi.

“Modi ji has shown Pakistan that we will not sit quietly. I feel, with #OperationSindoor, PM Modi will end terrorism,” she said.

Operation Sindoor was launched in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people, including several tourists from Maharashtra. The situation was constantly monitored by Prime Minister Narendra Modi throughout the night, as per sources. All nine targets were successfully struck, sources further added.

Indian forces selected the targets with the intent of eliminating top Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) leaders involved in planning and executing terrorist attacks in India.

In an official statement, the Ministry of Defence stated, In the early hours of Wednesday, the Indian Army launched Operation Sindoor, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed.

“Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in the selection of targets and method of execution,” the statement added. (ANI)