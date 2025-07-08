“This Is Real Governance”: PSAJK President Applauds Education Minister’s Timely School Reopening Move

After some weeks of summer vacation break, schools across Kashmir reopened today, bringing back the vibrant buzz of students to classrooms. From government institutions to private schools as students expressed joy and readiness to resume learning.

While a debate on extending vacations due to heatwave had gained momentum online, students and education leaders alike have strongly welcomed the J&K government’s decision to reopen schools without delay, with early morning timings to beat the heat.

In a statement issued to the press, PSAJK State President G.N Var has said that “today i visited several schools and I see that children were excited to be back, reconnecting with friends and teachers in a vibrant academic environment. Students had no complaints about early school hours, the real discomfort appeared to come from some parents, who themselves struggle with waking up early.

“We are grateful to the Jammu & Kashmir government & Education Minister Mrs. Sakeena Itoo Ji for taking a bold and wise decision in the interest of students,” said Var

“This is the difference between a public-serving government. Today’s decision was bold, wise and absolutely necessary and for that, we are sincerely grateful.”

“Despite social media campaigns calling for vacation extension, we found students had no issues with morning school hours. In fact, most concerns came from parents who are themselves not in the habit of early rising,” he added.

Var Further said “Look at any religion in world, all of them advocate waking up early. The saying ‘Early to bed and early to rise’ exists for a reason, it’s backed by wisdom and research, and science. Healthy routines begin at home.”

Experts also highlighted that the benefits of early mornings are scientifically proven, higher oxygen levels, better focus and improved mental health. Conversely, the growing habit of staying up late watching TV or scrolling on mobile phones has disrupted healthy sleep cycles, especially for our children’s.

Var Further said “Children’s habits are shaped at the early age, I am not just talking about toddlers or kindergarten, we’re referring to students from Grade 6th to 12th. If they aren’t trained now to wake up early and follow a routine, when will they ever learn discipline?”

CPS School’s administrative officer Er. Nawab Ali Joo echoed similar sentiments “We must adjust and respond to realities. We are already losing important academic days due to winters and environmental challenges,” Joo said.

“Alhamdulillah, our team has worked hard to prepare. We’ve shifted timings to early hours and are ensuring a smooth classroom environment. Every single day matters now and we must count each one in the interest of our children’s academic growth.”

Principal Junaid-ul-Shabar Khan, also reinforced the importance of resilience and preparedness “Life is full of challenges and our job as educators is to train children to face them not escape them”.

He further said “The atmosphere today was good, classrooms were ventilated with cooling fans and early closure by noon has avoided any heat-related discomfort. We must nurture students to adapt, compete and excel under all circumstances.”

Several students spoke passionately, praising the government’s approach and advocating for more focus on education. “I was missing my friends and teachers. We were facing academic losses sitting at home,” said a Class 10th class student.

“The government made a good decision by not extending the vacation. We have to face the situation, not run away from it,” she added.

Another student highlighted the broader impact “We belong to a young early age. Online learning has limitations. Schools give us discipline, direction and focus. The early start is a smart solution.”

“We must tackle global warming and environmental challenges together, governments, schools and citizens all have a role, We can’t pause education every time a challenge arises”. said another student.

Educators appreciated the joint efforts behind early school timings and well-organized teaching. The pleasant monsoon weather added to the cheerful mood, as students took part in classes happily, paying attention and showing interest in learning.