This is high time to root out organised crime and various mafia networks: J&K DGP

RK Online Desk
Director General of Police, Jammu and Kashmir,  Nalin Prabhat, IPS, visited the Crime Branch Headquarters in Srinagar today. He reviewed the unit’s work, current investigations, and overall functioning.

The DGP was received by the IGP Crime Branch Headquarters, J&K and senior officers. He held a meeting with officers and was briefed about important ongoing cases, including cybercrime, financial frauds, and other serious matters.

Nalin Prabhat-IPS asked officers to work with honesty and speed. He stressed the use of technology and proper case documentation to make investigations stronger and help in court proceedings. He praised the efforts of the Crime Branch and said more training and support will be provided, especially in cyber and financial crime areas.

Later, the DGP met with the staff, encouraged them to keep up their good work, and assured them of full support from Police Headquarters J&K.

This visit is part of the DGP’s regular field reviews to improve coordination and performance across police units in J&K.

