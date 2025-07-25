This Gurez school has only one lecturer against 11 allocated posts

Srinagar, Jul 24: The Government Higher Secondary School Izmarg, located in the Gurez area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district, has been allocated 11 lecturer positions. Currently, only one lecturer is in place, leaving 10 positions vacant.

According to official data provided by the Education Department through an RTI request, the school has been sanctioned 11 teaching posts for lecturers. Of these, only one is occupied, while the remaining 10 remain unfilled.

The data highlights that the Urdu subject lecturer position has been vacant since 2015. The political science and English lecturer posts have been unfilled since 2022.

As of 2023, lecturer positions in Zoology, Botany, Chemistry, Physics, Mathematics, and History are also vacant. Since 2024, the Education subject lecturer post has also remained unfilled.

The school has been sanctioned four master’s posts, with three currently filled and one vacant since its creation in 2003.

There are six sanctioned teacher posts; two are filled, while four remain vacant, the data reveals. The two vacant teacher positions have been unoccupied since February and May 2025, whereas the other two vacant posts have been unfilled since their creation.