This election is about breaking the cycle of silence and bringing a voice to the people: Waheed Parra

Continuing his ongoing campaign for Party President Mehbooba Mufti, PDP Youth President Waheed Ur Rehman Parra here on Sunday addressed several public meetings in the Kulgam district of South Kashmir.

Parra also held numerous meetings with activists and supporters during the campaign. He was accompanied by Youth General Secretary Najmu Saqib, along with other party functionaries. The public meetings in Kulgam witnessed enthusiastic participation from the local populace, reflecting their support for the PDP’s mission.

While addressing the people, Parra stated that this election is about breaking the cycle of silence and bringing a voice to the people. He underscored the deep connection between the PDP’s vision and the aspirations of the people of Kashmir, embodied in the leadership of Mehbooba Mufti. Parra urged people to vote in large numbers for PDP President Mehbooba Mufti in the Lok Sabha elections.

Parra emphasized that elections are not just a democratic process; they are a means to break the silence and ensure that the voices of the people of Kashmir are heard loud and clear. In these challenging times, it is crucial that we stand united and strong, voicing people’s concerns and championing the cause of peace and justice for all. Mehbooba Mufti, with her unwavering commitment to the people, truly embodies the sentiments and aspirations of every Kashmiri.

He noted that Mehbooba Mufti has been the only leader in the past five years who has spoken vociferously about people’s issues, highlighting harassment from Kashmir to Delhi.

Parra highlighted the significance of the upcoming elections as a turning point for Kashmir, urging the youth to actively participate and make their voices count. “Our future lies in our hands. By engaging in the electoral process, we can pave the way for a brighter and more inclusive tomorrow. The PDP remains dedicated to representing the true spirit of Kashmir and fighting for the rights and dignity of our people.”

Parra asserted that “by arresting and detaining our workers, the government cannot deter the PDP from reaching out to the people and raising their voices. During the Srinagar parliamentary election, they targeted our party by detaining over 100 of our workers. Despite this, people stood by the PDP, coming out in large numbers to cast their votes. Until yesterday, the question was why the people of Kashmir don’t exercise their right to vote. Today, the talk of the town is about why Kashmiris are voting in such large numbers, he said.

He accused certain elements within the government of working hard to promote an election boycott.

He said, “Incidents like those in Shopian and Pahalgam will have a widespread impact on Kashmir. These incidents create fear among the people, leading to election boycotts. The government must probe these incidents to uncover who is behind these attacks and why they happened. Such incidents will harm the youth of Kashmir and halt electoral prospects, and it’s important that they are thoroughly investigated,” Parra emphasized. (KNS)