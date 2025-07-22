“They never sought our support”: CM Omar on Congress’ statehood push

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said that the Congress never sought support for their campaign, demanding statehood restoration to Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking to reporters in Safapora, Ganderbal, CM Omar, per news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), said the they come across such statements through media reports.

“They (Congress) didn’t even raise the issue during the INDIA bloc meeting recently. We are the first who raised this demand and brought a resolution in this regard. If they need our support, let them talk to us,” he said.

Responding to a query about Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar’s resignation, he said this is the first time that the resignation has come in such a way.

Notably, CM Omar visited the residence of the woman, who was allegedly raped and murdered in Safapora last week. “Police have already registered a case. The government will provide every possible assistance to the bereaved family,” he said while responding to query about government support to the victim family—(KNO)