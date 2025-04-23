“These people are cruel, have nothing to do with faith”: Maulana Arshad Madani condemns Pahalgam terror attack

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind President Maulana Arshad Madani on Wednesday condemned the incident, calling the perpetrators “cruel” and unrelated to any faith.

Speaking to ANI, Maulana Madani highlighted the spirit of unity in Kashmir, praising local communities and mosques for openly denouncing the attack and reaffirming the region’s tradition of harmony.

“I am shocked and my mind isn’t functioning properly. Such an incident has occurred after a long time. Those people had gone there for sightseeing and leisure with their children, and for something like this to be done to them, that too in the name of religion–these people are truly cruel and have nothing to do with faith,” Maulana Madani said.

“Their coming to Kashmir with such evil intent, committing this hateful act, and then escaping–this is a huge challenge,” he said.

On being asked about the terrorists killing people after asking their names, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind President said that there is another aspect to this.

“Three Muslims were also martyred in this. These were the people who guide tourists on horses and show them the way. Their deaths show that they gave their lives to save others. In Kashmir, announcements were made from mosques that we have no connection with this act and we strongly condemn it. This gives me courage and I feel that the spirit of brotherhood, which has always been a hallmark of Kashmir, will return,” Maulana Arshad Madani said.

Further, he urged the government to launch a thorough investigation from every possible angle.

“The government should thoroughly and deeply investigate this from every angle. We sympathise with the victims. How can there be any sympathy with those who have committed this? Those who have done this have nothing to do with religion,” he said.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday visited the Government Medical College (GMC) in Anantnag to meet the injured victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed several lives and left others wounded.

Earlier today, Shah visited the affected area of Baisaran meadow where the attack took place. The Union Minister first took an aerial stock of the region as he arrived at the site by helicopter, descending onto the meadow now bearing the scars of violence.

This has been one of the biggest terror attacks after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. Following the terror attack, security forces have launched search operations on Wednesday to track down the terrorists responsible. (ANI)