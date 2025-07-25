There will be special discussion in Parliament on Pahalgam attack, Operation Sindoor on July 28: Kiren Rijiju

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday said that there will a special discussion in the Lok Sabha on the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor on July 28, amid continued disruptions by the Opposition during the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

Addressing media persons in the national capital, Rijiju stated that Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla convened a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) earlier in the day, during which it was reiterated that the government is prepared for a full debate on the sensitive issues.

“Today, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla called the Business Advisory Committee (BAC), and it was reiterated that we are ready for a discussion on Operation Sindoor. It has been decided today that there will be a special discussion on the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor on Monday (28th July),” Rijiju said.

The Union Minister said, “We have told them that Operation Sindoor will be discussed first. We will decide which issues will be discussed after that… Operation Sindoor will be debated for 16 hours in the Lok Sabha on Monday (July 28) and for 16 hours in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday (July 29)….”

He further said that several opposition parties, including the Congress, had requested a discussion on the issue, and the government agreed to the same, but despite that, the opposition kept on creating ruckus and disrupting the parliament proceedings.

“…Before the monsoon session began, several opposition parties, including the Congress, had requested that Operation Sindoor and the Pahalgam terror attack should be discussed in Parliament. The government said we are ready to discuss it… The opposition has been creating a ruckus in Parliament from day one and protesting inside and outside Parliament and not allowing the House to function.”

“In the first week of the monsoon session of Parliament, we have been able to pass only one bill… I urge all opposition parties not to disrupt the proceedings of Parliament,” he added further.

Prior to this, Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day on Friday amid sloganeering and protests by opposition members in the well of the house. The lower house is set to meet next on July 28 at 11 am.

The Rajya Sabha too was earlier adjourned at 2 PM, and is set to meet on Monday 11 AM. Bharatiya Janata Party MP Jagdambika Pal, chairing the Lok Sabha, urged the Opposition members to maintain decorum in the house and let the private members bill be introduced so that discussion can take place.

Prior to the adjournment, the house took up for further consideration and passing, ‘The Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2024.’ (ANI)