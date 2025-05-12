“There was no chance Pakistan could’ve broken our multi-layered defence system,” DGMO Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai

Director General Military Operations (DGMO) Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai on Monday lauded India’s multi-layered air defence system, saying that there was no chance Pakistan could’ve broken it and targeted our airfield and logistic installation.

Addressing a press briefing, Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai hailed the unique mixture of Counter-Unmanned Aerial System, Air Defence Weapons and mediums of electronic warfare in India’s inventory to stop the Pakistan attacks.

“In our inventory, we have a unique mixture of Counter-Unmanned Aerial System, Air Defence Weapons and mediums of electronic warfare, and that is why you saw when Pakistan air force attacked our airfield and logistic installation on May 9 and 10, they failed to breach this strong air defence grid.” Lt. Gen Ghai said.

“You can see how many layers, counters, unmanned aerial systems, behind that shoulder-fired weapons and our vintage air defence weapons and in the last our modern air defence weapons system. There was no chance that Pakistan could’ve broken our multi-layered defence system and target our airfield and logistic installation,” he added.

Giving an example of the great Australian bowling duo of Dennis Lille and Jeff Thomson, Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai said our air defence system worked in similar layers to destroy their attack.

“Targetting our airfields and logistics is way too tough… I saw that Virat Kohli has just retired from test cricket; he is one of my favourites. In the 1970s, during the Ashes between Australia and England, two Australian bowlers destroyed the batting lineup of England, and then Australia gave a proverb – “Ashes to ashes, dust to dust, if Thommo don’t get ya, Lillee must”. If you see the layers, you’ll understand what I am trying to say. Even if you crossed all the layers, one of the layers of this grid system will hit you,” he said.

He further praised Border Security forces for their contribution in repelling the Pakistan attack, “I want to praise BSF here also. Every last soldier gave their contribution to our mission. Their counter-unarmed system were also part of our multi-tiered grid system. You must have heard this proverb, ‘Jab Hausle Buland ho tab manzile bhi kadam chumti hai’. In the end, I’d like to highlight again that in every single domain.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 to strike multiple terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir after a deadly attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam last month in which 26 tourists were killed.

In a joint press conference held at the National Media Centre on Sunday, the senior-most operational commanders from all three wings of the Indian Armed Forces revealed major outcomes of India’s Operation Sindoor.

In addition to eliminating over 100 terrorists, the strikes targeted 11 Air bases inside Pakistan and inflicted significant damage on their military capabilities. The air, land and sea operations were carried out with calibrated restraint, with an emphasis on minimising civilian casualties.

During the briefing, the Indian Armed forces issued a clear warning to Pakistan stating, “This time, if Pakistan dare take any action, Pakistan knows what we are going to do”. (ANI)