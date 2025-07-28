“There cannot be dialogue with nation with religious fanaticism, hatred against India”: Rajnath Singh

Obliterating the possibilities of dialogue between India and Pakistan, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said that there cannot be a dialogue with the nation that does not have an “iota of democracy,” and has just “religious fanaticism and hatred” against India.

Addressing the lower house of Parliament on Operation Sindoor, the Defence Minister took a jibe at Pakistan, saying that dialogue can only be conducted if the nation is “democratic and civilised.”

“… Dialogue can be done with civilised and democratic nations. But a nation that does not have an iota of democracy, and there is just religious fanaticism and hatred against India, there cannot be a dialogue with them… The language of terrorism is fear, blood and hate, not dialogue. The voice of dialogue is suppressed under the firing of bullets. There cannot be talks where there is blood… Pakistan is caught in its own trap…” the Defence Minister said in Lok Sabha.

Rajnath Singh criticised Pakistan for arranging state funerals for terrorists.

“There should be no doubt about Pakistan’s intentions and policy… The Pakistani government arranges state funerals for terrorists, and army officers participate in them…” he said.

Reiterating the Central government’s policy on terrorism, Singh said that “new India” can go to any extent against terrorism under leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Those who dream of giving India a thousand cuts should now wake up… It is a new India which can go to any extent against terrorism under PM Modi’s leadership…” the Minister stated.

The Union Minister further asserted that the Indian government made several efforts to establish peace between the two nations but it failed, and hence, India adopted a different path to establish peace through “surgical and air strikes.”

He said, “India again moved forward its hand for peace when PM Modi in 2015 went to meet then Pakistani PM Nawaz Sharif. We really want peace to be established because our root nature is of Buddhu and not war (Hamari mula prakriti Buddha ki hai, Yuddh ki nahi). Our government has also made numerous efforts to establish peace with Pakistan. But later, through the 2016 surgical strike, the 2019 Balakot air strike, and the 2025 Operation Sindoor, we have adopted a different path to establish peace… The stand of the Narendra Modi government is clear – talks and terror cannot go together…”

The discussion on Operation Sindoor, scheduled to take place for over 16 hours, was supposed to begin earlier in the Lower House. However, Lok Sabha was adjourned thrice till 2 pm amid ruckus, with Opposition MPs entering the Well of the Lower House. (ANI)