Theft Case solved in Srinagar; accused arrested, Stolen property recovered: Police 

RK Online Desk
1 Min Read
Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday solved theft case by arresting accused and recovered stolen property in Srinagar district.

A Police spokesperson said, “On August 24, 2025, Police Station Nishat received a written complaint from Mohammad Aslam Lone, S/O Abdul Gani Lone, resident of Gupkar Mohalla, Nishat, alleging the theft of cash and gold ornaments worth several lakhs by unknown individuals.”

“Based on the complaint, FIR No. 69/2025 under sections 305, 331(3) BNS was registered at Police Station Nishat, and investigation was promptly initiated”, he said.

During the course of investigation, several suspects were questioned and one suspect namely Shahid Mehraj Bhat, S/O Mehraj-ud-Din Bhat, resident of Meerakabad, Shalimar was identified as the accused and subsequently, he was arrested for the commission of the crime.

Upon his disclosure, the stolen property, including Rs. 50,000 in cash and gold ornaments valued at Rs. 2,65,000, was recovered.

The investigation remains ongoing, and further recoveries are anticipated from the accused person.

Srinagar Police remains committed to ensuring the safety of the citizens and eliminating crimes from the society.

