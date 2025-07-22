BreakingKashmir

Theft case solved in Budgam, three arrested 

RK Online Desk
Continuing its efforts to combat crime and ensure public safety, Budgam Police have successfully solved a theft case in a short span of time and arrested three accused involved in the crime.

A Spokesperson said that Police Station Charar-i-Sharief received a written complaint from Fayaz Ahmad Bhat, son of Abdul Gani Bhat, resident of Kazipora Chadoora and Site Technician with Altus Company (Jio Reliance Towers), regarding an attempted theft at the tower site in Kakawring. Accordingly, an FIR No. 46/2025 under Section 62, 303(2) BNS was registered, and investigation was initiated.

During the investigation, it was revealed that multiple theft incidents have recently occurred at tower sites across the Charar-i-Sharief sub-division. Several suspects were questioned, and two of them confessed to their involvement in the Kakawring incident as well as another theft at a tower site in Hanjura village.

Based on their disclosures, eight stolen tower batteries were recovered. The accused have been identified as Gulzar Ahmad Ganie, son of Ghulam Mohammad Ganie, resident of Arigam Budgam, Mohammad Rafi Khan, son of Ghulam Mohiuddin Khan, resident of Arigam Budgam and Mohd Shafi Dar, son of Ghulam Ahmad Dar, resident of Hanjigund Chadoora.

All three have been arrested and handed over to Police Station Chadoora in connection with FIR No. 120/2025 under Section 303(2) BNS.

Budgam Police remain committed to deterring criminal activities and ensuring the safety, security, and trust of the public.

