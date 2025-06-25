Theft case solved in Awantipora, stolen sheep recovered: Police

In a significant breakthrough, Police Station Awantipora under the supervision of SDPO Awantipora have successfully recovered 31 sheep & 3 Goats and arrested [05] accused individuals involved in a case of cattle theft.

A Spokesperson said that On 23-06-2025 Police Station Awantipora received a written complaint from Mohd Zubair regarding the theft of cattle from village Barsoo. Accordingly a case vide FIR No. 145 /2025 under relevant sections of law was registered in Police station Awantipora and an investigation team was constituted headed by SHO PS Awantipora Dy.SP (p) Aatif Zahoor under the close Supervision of SDPO Awantipora Raja Majid Batt -JKPS. Acting swiftly, the team conducted a detailed investigation, gathering leads and intelligence from the local area.

By the efforts of investigating team, One Azam Bakerwal S/o Maqmood Bakerwal R/o Dat Gund Gulshapora Tral was brought for questioning, which led to the recovery of 34 sheep and Goat and arrested 05 accused persons namely:

1)Nisar Ahmad Mir S/0 Sanaullah Mir R/O YK Pora Qazigund

2)Rashid Ahmad Mir S/o Mohd Yaqoub Mir R/o Kuchipora Qazigund

3)Liyaqat Ali S/o Makhan Ahmad Bomla R/o Kudigam qazigund

4) Mohd Sabir khari S/o Mulla Bakerwal R/o Gulshanpora Tral

5) Azam Bakerwal S/o Mahmood Bakerwal R/o Gulshanpora Tral

who confessed to their involvement during preliminary interrogation. The recovered cattle has been handed over their rightful owners after completion of legal formalities.

Police will be robustly dealing with such anti-social elements as per the law so as to keep area free from such crimes. The District police Awantipora remain committed to protecting the livelihoods and will continue to take strict action against those involved in such criminal activities. Further investigations is going on.