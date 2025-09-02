City

Theft Case: Police recover cash & gold worth lakhs, arrest suspect

Swift action by Nishat Police leads to recovery of stolen

RK News
RK News
1 Min Read
Follow us on

Srinagar, Sep 1: Police at Nishat have recovered cash and gold ornaments valued at several lakhs and arrested a suspect in connection with a reported theft.

A statement issued here, said that the case came to light when Mohammad Aslam Lone, resident of Gupkar Mohalla, Nishat, filed a written complaint alleging the theft of cash and gold ornaments by unknown individuals. Acting promptly, FIR number 69/2025 under sections 305 and 331(3) BNS was registered at Police Station Nishat, and an investigation was immediately launched.

During the course of the inquiry, several suspects were questioned. Shahid Mehraj Bhat, resident of Meerakabad, Shalimar, was identified as the accused and taken into custody. Following his disclosure, police recovered Rs. 50,000 in cash along with gold ornaments valued at Rs. 2,65,000. The investigation is ongoing, with authorities anticipating further recoveries linked to the incident. The Srinagar Police reiterated its commitment to safeguarding citizens and ensuring the elimination of criminal activities from society.

Commissioner SMC reviews preparedness for Independence Day-2024 celebrations
Indian Army organizes workshop on psychological counselling and women empowerment
Joint Director Agri Kashmir inspects DCTC Sgr
Srinagar Traffic Police conducts traffic awareness Session at Degree College Bemina
World Pharmacists Day: Pharmacists must promote proactive, promotive, preventive healthcare: KU VC
Share This Article
Previous Article ACT hosts condolence meet to pay tributes to Ashok Jailkhani
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

ACT hosts condolence meet to pay tributes to Ashok Jailkhani
City
IUST to host inaugural edition of annual architecture festival ‘Nairang-e-Tameer’
Kashmir
Auto-rickshaw drivers flout meter rules, commuters pay hefty fares in Sgr official
City
PM Modi & President Putin take the Gas out of Trump’s chambers
Viewpoint