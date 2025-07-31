The Sawalkote Hydroelectric Project (1856 MW)

The Sawalkote Hydroelectric Power Project, one of India’s most ambitious and long-pending hydropower initiatives has finally taken a significant step forward after decades of delay. Situated on the Chenab River in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the project had remained stalled since its proposal in the 1960s due to a complex mix of administrative hurdles, environmental concerns and political uncertainties.

Marking a long-awaited shift from planning to execution, the government, under the aegis of NHPC, floated the official tender on 29 July 2025 for Package 1, covering Planning, Design and Engineering (PDE) works for the execution of the 1,856 MW Sawalkote Hydroelectric Project. The tender, valued at approximately RS 200 crore, sets the groundwork for the project’s implementation. Additional tenders for subsequent construction and development packages are expected to be issued in the coming months.

Initially envisioned at a much smaller scale, the project has undergone several redesigns and feasibility studies over the years. After multiple revisions, it was finalized at 1,856 megawatts making it the largest hydropower project in Jammu and Kashmir. The design includes nine turbines and an underground power station that together are expected to generate nearly 8,000 million units of electricity annually. The reservoir created by the project will have a capacity of over 500 million cubic meters.

Despite its strategic importance the project was repeatedly delayed due to legal challenges, financial constraints and environmental objections. Several attempts to initiate construction were abandoned or stalled following concerns raised by local communities and environmental groups. The location of the project in a seismically active zone also added to the complexity of approvals. Over the years cost estimates have escalated significantly with current projections exceeding 22,000 crore rupees and some experts warning that further delays could push the total cost above 30,000 crore.

In 2022 the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation issued an earlier tender for turnkey execution of the project setting a 10 year completion timeline. While progress remained slow in the following years the project received a major boost in June 2025 when the central government declared it a nationally important infrastructure project. This designation is expected to fast-track pending clearances and accelerate the selection of an executing agency.

The revival of the Sawalkote project is being viewed within a larger strategic context as India aims to enhance its energy security and fully utilize its share of water resources under the Indus Waters Treaty. With recent diplomatic developments including India’s suspension of the treaty’s implementation the project is now seen not just as an energy asset but also as a symbol of India’s intent to assert its rights over western rivers like the Chenab.

The successful completion of the Sawalkote Hydroelectric Power Project would be a major milestone for Jammu and Kashmir. It is expected to reduce the region’s dependence on imported electricity and contribute significantly to the national grid. However experts caution that careful execution will be essential to avoid cost overruns environmental damage and socio-political backlash. After more than half a century in the making Sawalkote now stands at the threshold of becoming a reality.

(Author is M. Tech in Infrastructure Development & Management. He is a research scholar, columnist and planning and project contracts expert)