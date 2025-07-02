BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

The sacred Daati Maa Dev Sthan will be brought to the religious tourism map: LG Sinha

RK Online Desk
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today visited the border village of Changiya in Arnia Jammu and paid obeisance at Daati Maa Dev Sthan of Mahajan Phagetra Biradari.

The Lieutenant Governor prayed for the well-being of all and peace and prosperity of J&K UT. I also pray to Mata Daati for a safe and smooth pilgrimage for all the devotees of Shri Amarnath Ji, he said.

The Lieutenant Governor lauded the courage displayed by the residents of border villages during Operation Sindoor.

He reiterated the commitment of the Government of India to the inclusive development of the border areas.

“Border areas are the first line of defence. Vibrant Village Programme is transforming our border villages through improved infrastructure, and it will be ensured that the villages of this area will be taken up under the programme,” he said.

Responding to the demands, the Lieutenant Governor assured that appropriate steps will be taken by the GoI to bring the sacred Daati Maa Dev Sthan on the religious tourism map.

The Lieutenant Governor appreciated all the members of Akhil Bharatiya Mahajan Phagetra Biradari for their valuable contribution to the development of the Daati Maa Dev Sthan.

Shri Rajeev Kumar, Member of Legislative Assembly from Bishnah; Shri Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Jammu; Shri Rajesh Gupta, President VHP Jammu Kashmir & Ladakh; Shri Bharat Choudhary, President and other members of Akhil Bhartaiya Mahajan Phagetra Biradari, prominent citizens and people from all walks of life were present.

