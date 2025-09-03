The Quest for Knowledge

Follow us on

ABRAR HAMID

In the diverse tapestry of human life, one thread runs constant and unwavering – the pursuit of

knowledge. This pursuit is not merely an intellectual exercise, but a deeply spiritual one, a core

value espoused through the Holy Quran and Sunnah of the Prophet (SAW). As we navigate the

intricacies of the 21st century, understanding the Islamic perspective on seeking knowledge

offers a spiritual compass guiding us toward enlightenment and wisdom.

From the very inception, Islam has placed a high premium on knowledge. The Holy Quran

repeatedly urges its followers to seek knowledge. One of the earliest revelations to the Holy

Prophet (SAW) begins with the command, "Read! In the name of your Lord Who created."

(Quran 96:1) The very first word revealed was 'Iqra,' meaning 'read,' signifying the importance

of knowledge in Islam. This divine emphasis on knowledge is not limited to religious

understanding alone but extends to all forms of knowledge.

As stated in the Holy Quran, "And He has subjected to you, as from Him, all that is in the

heavens and on earth: behold, in that are Signs indeed for those who reflect." (Quran 45:13)

Therefore, understanding the world – its natural phenomena, human behavior, societies,

cultures, and more – is seen as a path to understand the Divine. The Sunnah i.e. the practices

and teachings of the Holy Prophet Mohammad (SAW), also strongly emphasizes the importance

of knowledge.

The Prophet (SAW) said, "Seeking knowledge is an obligation upon every Muslim" (Ibn Majah).

This profound statement underscores the Islamic view that seeking knowledge is not a luxury,

but a duty for every individual, regardless of gender or social status. In our fast-paced digital

age, where information is readily available but not always accurate or meaningful, the Quranic

and Sunnah guidance on seeking knowledge takes on a deeper significance. It encourages

critical thinking, discernment, and a lifelong commitment to learning.

Importantly, the pursuit of knowledge in Islam is not limited to personal growth but is also

about collective welfare. Knowledge is a means to promote justice, alleviate poverty, and tackle

inequality. It's a tool for societal progress, a bridge to mutual understanding, and a route to

peace. As we strive to navigate the challenges of our time, we must remember to seek

knowledge with humility and a desire for truth.

Knowledge in the Islamic context is not about accruing information for superiority or

exploitation but is a path to wisdom, understanding, and compassion. Therefore, let us renew

our dedication to the pursuit of knowledge, honoring the profound wisdom of the Holy Quran

and Sunnah.

Let's embrace learning in all its forms, using it as a tool for personal growth, societal progress,

and a deeper understanding of our world and the divine. Let us remember that the quest for

knowledge is a journey that lasts a lifetime, a journey that brings us closer to our Creator and to

each other.

(Author is a research scholar and a teacher)