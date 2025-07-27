The ongoing Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra has surpassed the 3.77 lakh mark: LG Sinha

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today addressed the inaugural session of Shri Budha Amarnath Ji Yatra, at Abhinav Theatre, Jammu.

The first batch of the holy pilgrimage will be flagged off tomorrow morning on Monday July 28 at 6 am from Yatri Niwas Bhagwati Nagar.

In his address, the Lieutenant Governor extended his greetings and best wishes to the devotees, Baba Amarnath and Budha Amarnath Yatri Nyas, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal, and other stakeholders involved in the preparations and management of the yatra.

The Lieutenant Governor welcomed the devotees from across the country to pay obeisance to Lord Shiva.

“The sacred pilgrimage to Budha Amarnath Ji Temple at Poonch has great spiritual significance. Divisional Commissioner, Tourism Department, District and Police Administration, and all the stakeholder departments and organisations have made adequate arrangements for the safe, comfortable and hassle-free pilgrimage,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

More than 3.77 lakh devotees have paid their obeisance at the holy cave during the ongoing Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra. I am proud that we are collectively discharging our responsibility, he said.

The Lieutenant Governor observed that the gathering of devotees and saints for the spiritual journey serves as a reminder of our timeless wisdom, cultural heritage, and rich traditions, which have long guided the world toward peace, progress, and unity.

India gave the message of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam- world as one family. Our culture has always emphasized on global welfare and peace. Now the time has come when the glorious legacy of our rich ancient traditions should be handed over to the new generation in Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

The Lieutenant Governor also paid homage to the innocent civilians killed by Pakistan-Sponsored Terrorists in Pahalgam.

“Operation Sindoor still continues. Our police, security forces, administration are working with determination to foil the efforts of enemy,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

Mahamandaleshwar Swami Rameshwar Das; Organising General Secretary, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Milind Parande; President Baba Amarnath & Budha Amarnath Yatri Niyas, Pawan Kumar Kohli; President Vishwa Hindu Parishad (J&K and Ladakh), Rajesh Gupta; National Convenor Bajrang Dal, Shri Neeraj Douneriya, religious leaders, heads of various religious and social organisations and pilgrims in large number were present.

Yudhvir Sethi, Vikram Randhawa, Shri Gharu Ram Bhagat- Members of Legislative Assembly; Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar; IGP Jammu Bhim Sen Tuti, senior officials and prominent citizens from different walks of life were also present.