“The New World: 21st-Century Global Order and India” 

BOOK REVIEW

As the title of the book aptly suggests, the narrative centres around the evolving geopolitical landscape of various nations in the contemporary world. The author, a prominent figure in various global forums, draws on his extensive diplomatic experience to offer a comprehensive and insightful examination of international politics. His sharp observations are evident in each chapter, offering the reader a rich understanding of the changes in world affairs.

The introduction begins with an examination of historical developments and occurrences that have fundamentally changed international relations. The author introduces these moments just as clearly and in an orderly manner as he previously recounts world monumental events, such as the invention of the printing press or the Industrial Revolution, as these milestones opened the door for a form of communication, respectively, and laid the groundwork for countries’ economic foundations.

The author’s overview of conferences and events, including the League of Nations Conference, the Bretton Woods Conference, and the Bandung Conference, as well as the Cold War, provides context for how these meetings& Events helped shape international economic relations between countries and their divisions among relatively few major world powers. The book offers an insightful understanding of the historical context behind these developments and their ongoing impact on present-day political conditions.

Another aspect of this book that warrants considerable attention is the failure of the United Nations and its various constituent bodies to promote the establishment of a truly multipolar world. The author highlights this failure through multiple examples demonstrating how power is still held exclusively by a few powerful actors. The author argues that the inability to democratise decision-making at the global level not only nullifies the credibility of the institutions, which were designed to protect peace and equality among nations, but also invalidates their ability to fulfil their mandate.

The book’s arguments are grounded in robust empirical evidence and supported by findings from reputable global research institutions, Universities, including the Pew Research Centre, Drewry Maritime Research, the University of Virginia, the Southern University of Science and Technology, and alsoIndia’s Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council (PM-EAC). Perhaps the most perceptive part of the book is about the rise of “wokeness” movements as a political-socio ideology. The author discusses an analysis of how the ideology has seeped into the educational system, media portrayals, and global politics.

In addition, the book dedicates significant attention to the growing influence of multinational corporations, social media conglomerates, and global non-governmental organisations (NGOs). The author examines how these entities, often operating beyond the traditional boundaries of national regulation, shape public opinion, intervene in international conflicts, and sometimes even challenge the sovereignty of states.

For example, he highlights the provision of Starlink satellite internet services to Ukraine during the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, interpreting it as a striking case of a private corporation influencing wartime logistics and diplomacy. Similarly, the book discusses the activities of the Open Society Foundations (OSF), which are funded by billionaire philanthropist George Soros, questioning their role in the internal political affairs of sovereign nations and suggesting that such NGOs may at times act as instruments of geopolitical disruption.

In the context of India’s foreign policy, the author draws a sharp contrast between the idealism of Jawaharlal Nehru’s Panchsheel doctrine and the realism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Panchamrit framework. While the former emphasised moral diplomacy and peaceful coexistence, the latter adopts a more pragmatic and multi-dimensional approach. Modi’s Panchamrit includes Samman (Dignity), Samvad (Greater Engagement), Samriddhi (Economic Prosperity), Suraksha (Security and Defence Cooperation), and Sanskriti (Cultural Exchange).

Through various case studies, the author explains how each pillar of this doctrine is being implemented in contemporary diplomatic strategies. For instance, he describes how the evacuation of Indian citizens from crisis-hit zones, such as those affected by conflicts or natural disasters, falls under the purview of Samvad. Notably, the book was being reviewed while the Indian government was executing Operation Sindhu to rescue Indian nationals stranded amid the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran—an apt real-time example of the Panchamrit philosophy in action.

The book emphasises the importance of India focusing on emerging technologies and innovations. Research and Development in Artificial Intelligence, Big Data, Robotics, and Quantum Computing are talked about by the author as a backbone to national security and global viability. Holding India at present against the world’s tech leaders, such as China and the United States, he calls for strategic policy infrastructure to elevate India’s level in this high-stakes global race.

This book is essentially a rich tapestry of history, empirical research, geopolitics, critique, and policy reflection. It is a vital resource for scholars, students, policymakers, and anyone interested in understanding how the intricate web of history, ideology, power, and technology shapes the course of the 21st-century world order.

(Author is a Public Policy Researcher and PhD Candidate at Central University of Jammu. Feedback: [email protected])