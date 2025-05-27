“The josh was high…”: BSF’s Assistant Commandant Neha Bhandari recounts Operation Sindoor

Border Security Force (BSF’s) Assistant Commandant Neha Bhandari commanded a forward post along the International Border (IB) during Operation Sindoor. She described the high spirits of the personnel during the operation on Tuesday, saying, “The josh was high…”

Bhandari’s company was responsible for stopping any infiltration attempts and keeping the IB safe. They successfully fulfilled their responsibilities during the operation.

“During Operation Sindoor, I was commanding a company deployed at the IB. Our responsibility was to stop any infiltration, give a befitting reply to Pakistan and keep the International Border safe. We fulfilled all responsibilities well,” she told ANI.

The BSF personnel fired at the enemy using high and flat trajectory weapons, giving a strong response to Pakistan’s actions. Bhandari highlighted the role of women personnel in the operation, saying that both women and men BSF personnel carried out their duties effectively.

“We fired at the enemy using high and flat trajectory weapons. In this operation, both women and men BSF personnel carried out their duties. We have posts and bunkers for our protection,” she added.

Bhandari mentioned that the BSF has posts and bunkers for protection, showcasing the force’s preparedness and vigilance along the IB.

BSF DIG Virender Dutta, Sector Sunderbani, discussed Operation Sindoor at the Frontiers Headquarters in Jammu. He revealed that Sunderbani witnessed the heaviest firing during the operation, with the BSF destroying two prominent Pakistani launch pads.

He added, “Without wasting time, we planned and destroyed the Luni launch pad in the night. The launch pad, which was being used by the Pak army, has not been occupied for 20 days, which shows that it has been destroyed, similarly, there is no movement in Luni as well.”

Dutta said that the Sunderbani sector led to heavy losses for Pakistan, with the enemy using 120 heavy mortars. The BSF responded accordingly, showcasing their preparedness and effectiveness. Dutta mentioned that the BSF placed AD guns to counter drones and warned people to stay safe, demonstrating their proactive approach to emerging threats.

“Ours was the only sector that led to heavy losses for them, and they used 120 heavy mortars, but we also replied accordingly. For drones, we placed the AD guns and also warned the people to stay safe.”

He said that if they (Pakistan) repeat this mistake again, then they will get beaten up even badly.

BSF DIG SS Mand said, “We got to know about the movement of the terrorists, we took a call and attacked with bombs. They had one launch pad, and we received real-time input about their location at a cemetery. We attacked there also.”

He added that they received input about 7-12 casualties in the enemy camp. The number cannot be confirmed as the counterpart media is restricted.

BSF DIG, RS Pura Sector, Chiter Pal talked about the Pahalgam attack and said, “In Pahalgam, when the terrorists murdered our 26 innocent civilians, there was a feeling of sorrow and revenge in the nation. We received intelligence regarding Pakistan having an idea that such a revenge would be launched on our side, so they started moving the armed cars. But when Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7, it was confirmed that they would also show some movement.”

On Operation Sindoor, he said, “In my area, they fired on the night of May 9. First, they fired from limited posts, but slowly they opened fire on all the posts in my sector. Our troops were trained to retaliate against the firing, and their (Pakistan’s) posts were silenced.”

The BSF’s strong response during Operation Sindoor sends a clear message about their commitment to safeguarding the country’s borders. (ANI)