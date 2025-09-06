The Gundipora Pulwama road on the banks of Romshi Nalla sank after floods, halting connectivity
TAGGED:Cracked roads
Sign Up For Daily Newsletter
Be keep up! Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.
Leave a Comment Leave a Comment
Stay Connected
Latest News
Recent Posts
- The Gundipora Pulwama road on the banks of Romshi Nalla sank after floods, halting connectivity
- Andrabi seeks PSA, probe after emblem at Hazratbal Dargah damaged in stone attack in Srinagar.
- J-K: NH-244 opens for traffic, restoring road connectivity in Kishtwar and Udhampur
- Jailed MP Engineer Rashid seeks Court permission to vote in Vice-Presidential election
- “People involved were overcome with emotions”: Mehbooba Mufti on mob defacing Hazratbal shrine plaque