The bravery of our soldiers in Operation Sindoor is now a part of our great victory tradition: LG Sinha

The Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday saluted the valour and courage of Indian Armed Forces and their might and strategic clarity with which they carried out “Operation Sindoor” and gave exemplary punishment to terror planners sitting in Pakistan by dismantling their terror bases and killing top terrorists.

“Nation is proud of our armed forces for scripting a historic victory saga of ‘Operation Sindoor’ with bravery and avenging Pahalgam terror attack.

‘Operation Sindoor’ has changed the course of the fight against terror in one focused and measured hit. It has marked a decisive shift in our military doctrine and the entire nation is paying respect and gratitude to the armed forces. 9 major terror camps destroyed, 11 Pakistani air bases hit and high-profile terrorists were eliminated.

Our brave armed forces have not only destroyed the terror factories within Pakistan, but terrorists are now being hunted one by one,” the Lieutenant Governor said, pointing out that within a week six terrorists have been neutralised in South Kashmir in the joint operation with the Indian Army.

“It is our resolve to rid J&K UT of terrorism,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor also reiterated that our brave armed forces will continue to take action to ensure the safety of our citizens and peace and prosperity of the nation. He observed that the bravery of our soldiers in ‘Operation Sindoor’ is now a part of our great victory tradition.

He said, Pakistan is a terrorist country and now we have also decided that there is no difference between this terrorist country and the mastermind of terrorism sitting there.

“The world has seen that terrorism in J&K Union Territory is engineered and executed by Pakistan and our mighty forces have ensured that now we will enter deep into Pakistan’s heartland and kill the terrorists and we will also treat future acts of terror as an act of war.

As Hon’ble Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh Ji said, Pakistan’s nuclear blackmail won’t work now and its nuclear weapons should be taken under the supervision of International Atomic Energy Agency,” the Lieutenant Governor further said.

Hon’ble Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh during his interaction with the brave personnel of Indian Armed Forces at Badami Bagh Cantt Srinagar and Srinagar Air Base had called for IAEA supervision of Pakistan’s nuclear weapons. Hon’ble Raksha Mantri while addressing the brave Indian Army soldiers at Badami Bagh Cantt had observed that Pakistan will pay a heavier price if it continues to support terrorism.