The 21st century is India’s century, It is written in stone: LG Sinha

Lieutenant Governor addresses Viksit Bharat-Yuva Connect Programme’s Valedictory Event at Jammu University

JAMMU, AUGUST 03: Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha today addressed the Viksit Bharat-Yuva Connect Programme’s valedictory event at University of Jammu.

Aligned with the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047, Yuva Connect Programme leverages My Bharat platform to promote dialogue, empowerment and active participation of youth and bridges the gap between young citizens and policymakers.

In his address, the Lieutenant Governor called upon the young minds to harness the potential of knowledge and contribute towards social transformation and economic growth of the nation.

“The 21st century is India’s century. It is written in stone. Under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, India is moving forward to regain its position as a world leader and our young generation will make the greatest contribution in this journey.

Our prime objective is to empower youth to become informed and action-oriented citizens and drive J&K’s growth and development. The innovative ideas of youth, their dreams, aspirations and their inclination for change will play a crucial role in societal transformation,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor entrusted the youth to understand the needs of the society, dedicate themselves to fulfil it and be prepared to sacrifice everything for the goal of Viksit Bharat.

“The human mind is the greatest miracle and the most powerful force in this universe and our youth can utilise this strength to achieve the goal of building Viksit Bharat.

To create Viksit Bharat, you will have to try to live your endeavour to its fullest. You have to chart the path of the future. Along with modern inventions, you have to keep alive the thirst to achieve new dimensions of consciousness,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor lauded the University of Jammu for its revolutionary initiatives and enabling the students to realize their true potential.

He also called upon the educational institutions to adopt a global approach to education to keep pace with the change. “Our immediate goal should be to make India the third largest economy,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor felicitated the winners of pre- activities under Viksit Bharat-Yuva Connect Programme. Viksit Bharat Shapath was also administered on the occasion.

Prof. Umesh Rai, Vice Chancellor, University of Jammu gave a detailed overview on the pre-activities organised by the University under Viksit Bharat – Yuva Connect programme.

Senior officials, Heads of Departments, faculty members, staff and students were present at the valedictory ceremony.