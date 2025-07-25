Test Century number 38 for Joe Root. Records Shattered on Day 3 of 4th Test . India vs England

Joe Root breaks Rahul Dravid, Jacques Kallis and Pointing records, moves to No. 2 among batters with most Test runs. He is only behind Sachin Tendulkar who has 15921 test runs. Joe Root now has 13380 test runs with 38 centuries and 66 half centuries. Joe Root also holds the record for most test hundreds against India Rising Kashmir will provide you regular updates.

MOST RUNS IN TEST CRICKET