“Tesla has arrived in the right city and right state” says Maharashtra CM at Mumbai showroom opening

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday inaugurated the ‘Tesla Experience Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai and welcomed Tesla’s arrival to India.

The minister said, “I welcome Tesla here in Mumbai. Tesla has opened an experience centre here, and it is a statement that Tesla has arrived and it’s a statement they Tesla has arrived in the right city and right state.”

“It is a matter of great joy for us that Tesla has launched its first experience in India in Mumbai. Tesla is establishing a logistics and servicing system here. Four big charging stations are also being established by them. I am happy that Tesla chose Maharashtra as the state has become a leader in electric mobility. Tesla is launching its Model Y in India. Maharashtra has the most dynamic electric mobility. policy…I believe Maharashtra will be a preferred destination when they decide to do manufacturing in India,” he added.

During the inauguration of the Tesla Experience Centre, Devendra Fadnavis also highlighted the company’s global recognition.

“Tesla is not just a car or a car company, it is all about design, innovation and sustainability, for which Tesla stands as a testament, and I think that is a one and only reason it is loved globally,” he said.

The Chief Minister also mentioned the rising demand for electric Mobility in Maharashtra and India. He noted, “We have now in India and especially in Maharashtra, a very big and robust market for electric mobility, we are also a manufacturing hub of electric mobility now, but I think Tesla is going to change the entire market.”

Towards the end of his speech, the CM assured that “Mumbai and Maharashtra are going to treat Tesla well…. consider us as partners of your (Tesla) journey.”

Earlier reports had suggested that Tesla was keen to import its vehicles into the country and sell them through its showrooms, rather than establishing manufacturing facilities. However, the company has maintained a quiet stance about its detailed operational strategy for India.

In a significant move earlier this year, Tesla began its hiring process in India, indicating the company’s preparations for entering the domestic market were gaining pace.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk had previously expressed interest in investing in India, but he had also pointed out that high import duties were a major hurdle.However, India’s new EV policy, which was announced recently, offered reduced import duties and additional incentives to attract global EV manufacturers, potentially paving the way for Tesla’s entry.

In April this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with Elon Musk and discussed opportunities for collaboration in technology and innovation. PM Modi had also met Musk earlier in February during his visit to the United States.

With the launch of its first showroom in Mumbai, Tesla is expected to test the Indian market and build a base for its premium electric vehicles in one of the world’s fastest-growing automobile markets. (ANI)