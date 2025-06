A terrorist has been killed in the ongoing encounter in Basantgarh area of Udhampur district, Army said on Thursday

In a post on X, Army’s White Knight Corps said one terrorist has been killed while the operation is still in progress.

“Op BIHALI Update In the ongoing joint operation by #IndianArmy & @JmuKmrPolice in #Basantgarh, one #terrorist has been neutralized till now. Operation continues,” the Post reads.