“Terrorist activities are deliberate war strategy, if they are engaging in war, response will be appropriate”: PM Modi slams Pakistan

Noting that terrorist activities are no longer a proxy war but a well-thought-out strategy by Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that “if they are engaging in war”, India will give an appropriate response.

Addressing the celebrations of 20 years of Gujarat Urban Growth Story in Gandhinagar, PM Modi said India believes in ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, does not want enmity and wants to progress so that it can also contribute to global well-being

PM Modi said that over the past two days during his visit to Vadodara, Dahod, Bhuj, Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar, he has been experiencing the fervour of patriotism with the roar of success of Operation Sindoor.

He added that it was a sight to behold and this feeling was not just in Gujarat, but across every nook and corner of India and in the heart of every Indian.

Recalling the first terrorist attack on India in 1947, right after the partition of India, PM Modi recalled Sardar Patel’s vision, emphasizing that the Indian Army should not have halted until Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) was reclaimed. He stated that Patel’s advice was not followed.

PM Modi stressed that the problem of terrorism has continued for the last 75 years and the terror attack in Pahalgam was another horrific form of it.

He asserted that Pakistan repeatedly faced India’s military strength in war.

“No matter how strong or healthy the body is, even a single thorn can cause constant pain–and we’ve decided that the thorn must be removed. During Partition, Maa Bharati was divided into two, and that very night, the first terror attack on Kashmir was launched by the Mujahideen. Had they been eliminated then, these 75 years of suffering could have been avoided,” he said.

“Whenever India and Pakistan went to war, our Indian Armed Forces–our bravehearts–defeated them in a way they would never forget. Realising they could never win a direct war against India, they turned to proxy warfare, providing military training and support to terrorists instead,” he added.

Referring to Operation Sindoor carried out by India in response to Pahalgam terror attack, he said the terrorists killed in precision strikes were given state honours, proving Pakistan’s complicity.

“We can’t call this a proxy war as those who were killed after May 6 were given state honors in Pakistan. Pakistani flags were draped over their coffins, and their military saluted them. This proves that these terrorist activities are not just a proxy war — this is a deliberate war strategy on their part. If they are engaging in war, then the response will be accordingly,” he said.

Emphasising India’s philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, the Prime Minister stated that India has upheld this tradition for centuries and continues to seek peaceful and harmonious relations with its neighbours.

He said that India has always advocated peace and stability, the repeated challenges to its strength have necessitated firm responses.

He emphasized that nine identified terrorist bases were eliminated within 22 minutes in Operation Sindoor and camera documentation ensured that no evidence could be questioned.

The Prime Minister emphasized that India has always pursued progress and the welfare of all, offering assistance in times of crisis.

Addressing the younger generation, he urged them to recognize how the country has been undermined over the decades.

Talking about the Indus Waters Treaty which has been put in abeyance, the Prime Minister highlighted issues related to water resources in Jammu and Kashmir, pointing out that although dams were constructed on rivers, proper maintenance and desilting were neglected for sixty years.

PM Modi asserted that India must receive its rightful access to water.

Emphasising that India aspires for peace and prosperity, PM Modi highlighted the nation’s commitment to progress and contributing to global well-being.

He stated that India remains dedicated to the welfare of its citizens.

PM Modi said when he assumed office of Prime Minister in May 2014, India ranked 11th in the global economy.

Referring to challenges faced, including the battle against COVID-19, difficulties with neighbouring nations, and natural calamities, PM Modi said India has become fourth- largest economy from 11th despite the obstacles.

“Today, we are the world’s fourth-largest economy. I remember we celebrated moving from sixth to fifth place — a moment that was especially significant because we surpassed the very nation that ruled over us for 250 years. Now, as we rise to fourth place, there’s growing pressure — and even more determination — to become the third-largest economy. This country no longer wants to wait. And if anyone suggests we should be patient, you can hear voices in the background saying, ‘Modi hai to mumkin hai’. That is why our clear target is to make India a developed nation by 2047,” he said.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed the country’s vision for development and its unwavering commitment to progress.

Expressing happiness over Gujarat Government’s commitment to urban development, the Prime Minister noted that the state launched this initiative in 2005 and was now marking two decades of progress.

He highlighted that rather than merely celebrating achievements, the government has utilized its learnings from the past 20 years to create a future-focused roadmap for urban development tailored to the next generation.

The Prime Minister remarked that this roadmap, now presented to the people of Gujarat, signifies a structured vision for sustainable progress. He congratulated the state government, the Chief Minister, and their team for their dedicated efforts in shaping a forward-looking urban development strategy.

Underscoring India’s economic rise, PM Modi recalled the excitement among citizens when India climbed from sixth to fifth in the world economy rankings, particularly noting the enthusiasm of young people.

He noted that overtaking the United Kingdom–India’s former colonial ruler–was a historic milestone.

PM Modi stated that while India is now the fourth-largest economy, the pressure to reach the third position is intensifying.

He reaffirmed that by 2047, India must become a fully developed nation, marking 100 years of independence with global recognition as a prosperous, strong country.

PM Modi urged citizens to assess their daily consumption, identifying foreign products and replacing them with locally made alternatives.

He cited instances where even traditionally revered items, such as idols for religious festivals, were being imported, emphasizing the need to prioritize domestic production. “Operation Sindoor is not merely a military initiative but a responsibility shared by every Indian citizen,” PM Modi said.

Stressing economic self-reliance, he advocated ‘One District, One Product’ strategy to enhance local manufacturing and support indigenous industries. He said India has the capability to produce world-class products domestically.

PM Modi urged people to take pride in Made in India products and celebrate their country’s advancements.

He said that every Indian must contribute to strengthening the nation’s economy and ensuring its global standing.

“To truly contribute to our economy, we must set a clear and collective goal: that by 2047, when India completes 100 years of independence, we will become a fully developed nation — and we will do so without relying on foreign products. No matter how profitable foreign goods may seem, our priority must be to support and promote products made in India. If you take a closer look at the items we use daily, you’ll be surprised to see how many are still imported — even something as sacred as our Ganesh idols is often manufactured abroad. If we are serious about building a developed and self-reliant India, then ‘Operation Sindoor’ is not just the responsibility of our armed forces — it is the responsibility of all 140 crore Indians.”

He suggested that Gujarat draw plans for its 75th year of formation in 2035. PM Modi also mentioned India’s aspirations for hosting the Olympics in 2036.

He said “cities must function as dynamic centres for economic activity, and municipal bodies must actively plan for their transformation”.

He urged municipal and metropolitan authorities across the country to set economic growth targets for their respective cities.

He pointed out that rather than simply constructing shopping complexes, urban bodies should conduct thorough studies to support agro-based industries and implement value-added initiatives within local markets. He remarked that while large industries traditionally thrived around metropolitan regions, the emergence of nearly two lakh startups–mostly located in tier-2 and tier-3 cities–demonstrates a significant shift. He acknowledged with pride that many of these ventures are being led by women, signaling a new wave of economic and entrepreneurial revolution.

He added that India’s focus on urban economic transformation will accelerate the nation’s journey from the fourth to the third-largest global economy by reaffirming that strengthening local economies will be key to achieving this milestone.

“The potential of our small cities is immense. To move from the fourth-largest economy to the third, we must focus on the urban development of these cities. They are the engines of our future growth. Sadly, there exists an ecosystem that tries to tarnish India’s image on the global stage, not because of facts, but because of ideological differences. Some people find it hard to accept progress simply because it doesn’t align with their narrative,” he said.

The Prime Minister highlighted how ideological opposition has often led to resistance against developmental policies, with criticism of initiatives becoming a recurring pattern.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to urban development and described how the Aspirational Districts Program was launched to overcome bureaucratic hurdles. He noted that nearly 100 districts were identified based on about 40 developmental parameters, and dedicated officers were deployed with a long-term strategy. He stated that this initiative has now become a model for developing nations, offering valuable insights on effective governance.

The Prime Minister emphasized the significance of tourism in driving economic growth, citing Gujarat’s transformation as an example.

He remarked on how Kutch, once overlooked due to its desert landscape, is now a sought-after tourist destination. He pointed out that large-scale initiatives, such as the world’s tallest statue, have reshaped perceptions and boosted regional economies.

He further highlighted the historical importance of sites like Vadnagar, describing its museum as an internationally recognized heritage center. Referring to India’s maritime legacy, PM Modi spoke about Lothal, which now hosts one of the largest maritime museums in the world.

He recalled the initial skepticism surrounding the GIFT City concept, which has now become a benchmark for financial hubs.

He stressed that pioneering ideas must be implemented with conviction to yield impactful results. He cited several successful large-scale projects, including the Sabarmati Riverfront, the construction of the world’s largest stadium, and the Statue of Unity, showcasing India’s ability to execute transformative initiatives. He reiterated his unwavering optimism about India’s potential, expressing confidence in the country’s capacity to drive significant progress.

Urban Development Year 2005 in Gujarat was a flagship initiative launched by the then Chief Minister Shri Narendra Modi with the aim of transforming Gujarat’s urban landscape through planned infrastructure, better governance, and improved quality of life for urban residents.

Marking 20 years of the Urban Development Year 2005, Prime Minister launched the Urban Development Year 2025, Gujarat’s urban development plan and State Clean Air Programme. (ANI)