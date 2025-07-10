Terrorism will not survive in Kashmir; people have risen against it: LG Manoj Sinha

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated the grand exhibition Bharat Sanrachna Jammu & Kashmir in Srinagar and highlighted the transformative journey of the region in recent years.

LG Sinha said that Jammu and Kashmir was witnessing a transformation that, according to many, is unprecedented even in the past fifty years and is a precedent to the fact that “terrorism will not sustain here.”

He said, “A significant and profound transformation has taken place in Kashmir. I have completed five years, but people say that even in the last fifty years, such a change has never occurred. On April 22, when innocent civilians were targeted in Pahalgam, the way Kashmir rose against the barbarism, against terrorism, against Pakistan, I believe such a moment has never occurred in history. This clearly shows us that terrorism will not be able to sustain itself here.”

He also added that while police and security forces are carrying out their responsibilities, it is the people’s rejection of terror that signals a decisive shift.

Sinha said the people of Kashmir have now realised that Pakistan has nothing to offer them and actively works to undermine the region’s peace and prosperity, while its own citizens don’t have basic civil amenities.

“They now understand that Pakistan cannot do anything for them, it doesn’t like Kashmir’s economic progress or the fact that peace is returning. We know that it is a failed state and we know that they are unable to provide even basic civil amenities to their citizens. Pakistan is roaming around the world with a begging bowl in hand,” LG Sinha said.

Taking aim at those who, according to him, spread misleading narratives, Sinha remarked, “I want to say something to you, there are some people who say one thing but do another. Statements are being made — that guests are being imposed, that there’s a cultural invasion, that alcoholism and vulgarity are being spread. I would like to request such people: enough is enough. Too many innocent lives have already been lost. Such things must now come to an end.”

He appreciated the efforts of various departments that showcased their work in the exhibition and emphasised the growing atmosphere of peace, progress, and opportunity in the Union Territory.

“In June, the Honourable Prime Minister flagged off a historic journey from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. Today, children in Kashmir carry books in their hands instead of stones. Shutdowns and hartals that once crippled life are a thing of the past. Even Kashmir University is now releasing exam dates on time,” the LG remarked, underlining the positive shift towards normalcy and development.

Recalling his recent visit to south Kashmir, the LG shared an account of meeting families affected by terrorism.

He said, “I visited south Kashmir recently. Six months ago, I had met a terror victim’s family. I had heard and felt their pain first-hand. I thought things had improved — someone in the family got a job, got married, had a wife. But just ten days ago, several such families from south Kashmir came to me, and I was shocked to learn that they had not even received the benefit of SRO 43, while those responsible for the killings had been given jobs.”

He announced that no such beneficiary will be made to “wait” any longer.

“That very day, I said that no such person should have to wait any longer — the job will now reach their doorstep. I am going to Baramulla, where I will hand over government appointment letters to many people,” the LG said.

“I have also said that if any youth from a family affected by terrorism wants to do something, there will be no shortage of funds. They will receive full financial support, hand-holding, and every effort will be made to help them become entrepreneurs,” LG Sinha added. (ANI)