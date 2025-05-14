‘Terrorism & trade cannot go together’: BJP leaders

Jammu, May 13: Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation following Operation Sindoor, BJP leader Gulam Ali Khatana said that “terrorism and trade cannot go together, water and blood cannot flow together.”

Reiterating PM Modi’s message, the BJP leader stated that Pakistan should not have the misconception that they are nuclear power and their blackmailing won’t work.

“Terrorism and trade cannot go together, water and blood cannot flow together…PM Modi has clearly said that Pakistan should not be under the misconception that they are a nuclear power and their blackmailing will not work.”

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said, “We thank Prime Minister Modi for giving a befitting reply to Pakistan, it has boosted the morale of the countrymen… The morale of the people here has also increased because they believe that whatever is seen in the sky gets destroyed before it lands on the ground… After 2014, Prime Minister Modi emphasized on modernization of technology. He explained to us that we have to become self-reliant…”

On Monday, PM Modi addressed the nation and hailed the Indian Armed Forces for the Operation Sindoor, which they conducted in the early hours of May 7 in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. The Indian Forces targeted nine terror camps in deep areas of Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

During his address, PM Modi, hit out at Pakistan over its support to cross-border terrorism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that “terror and talks” and “terror and trade” cannot go together.

In his address to the nation, PM Modi said that after the surgical strike in 2016 and the air strike in 2019, now Operation Sindoor is India’s policy against terrorism.