Terrorism must be wiped out to ensure safety & prosperity: LG

Srinagar, Aug 01: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha interacted with officers attending the Higher Command Course–54 at the Army War College, Mhow.

Addressing the officers and faculty members at Raj Bhawan, the Lieutenant Governor spoke on contemporary geo-political and geo-strategic challenges, counter-terrorism strategies, and the whole-of-government approach to dismantling the terror ecosystem.

“I congratulate and thank the outstanding officers of the three services for keeping all citizens safe and safeguarding the unity, integrity, and sovereignty of the country. We must vow to eliminate every terrorist and terrorist organization that threatens our safety, security, and prosperity,” said the Lieutenant Governor.

He also highlighted key reforms and initiatives undertaken by the Jammu & Kashmir UT administration and security forces in recent years to promote inclusive development, peace, and prosperity.

Lt Gen Harjeet Singh Sahi, Commandant of the Army War College, along with faculty members and senior security officials, were present on the occasion.