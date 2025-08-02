Top Stories

Terrorism must be wiped out to ensure safety & prosperity: LG

• Interacts with Higher Command Course Officers at Raj Bhawan

RK News
RK News
1 Min Read
Manoj Sinha, Governor, J&K

Srinagar, Aug 01: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha interacted with officers attending the Higher Command Course–54 at the Army War College, Mhow.

Addressing the officers and faculty members at Raj Bhawan, the Lieutenant Governor spoke on contemporary geo-political and geo-strategic challenges, counter-terrorism strategies, and the whole-of-government approach to dismantling the terror ecosystem.

“I congratulate and thank the outstanding officers of the three services for keeping all citizens safe and safeguarding the unity, integrity, and sovereignty of the country. We must vow to eliminate every terrorist and terrorist organization that threatens our safety, security, and prosperity,” said the Lieutenant Governor.

He also highlighted key reforms and initiatives undertaken by the Jammu & Kashmir UT administration and security forces in recent years to promote inclusive development, peace, and prosperity.

Lt Gen Harjeet Singh Sahi, Commandant of the Army War College, along with faculty members and senior security officials, were present on the occasion.

NIA raids 9 locations in terror conspiracy case
Padari delegation meets LG, hails historic decision
Blood donation camp commemorates 5th anniversary
CS reviews progress on implementation of new criminal laws in JK
Two migrant labourers injured in Anantnag terrorist attack
Share This Article
Previous Article ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign from Aug 2 to 15
Next Article “Travel broadens horizons and mind”, Omar responds to PM
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

CS reviews e-governance initiatives, calls for enhancing grievance redressal portals
Kashmir
India responded militarily to Pak-sponsored terror: MoS for External Affairs
Top Stories
Zeerish Aslam from Shopian invited to President’s ‘At Home Reception’ for I-Day
Kashmir
Message of unity: PM Modi lauds Omar Abdullah’s visit to Statue of Unity
Top Stories